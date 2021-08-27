The Taliban are not a “group we trust,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday, following a devastating twin suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, that killed 13 U.S. soldiers and 72 civilians, and injured scores more. “I’m not trying to sugarcoat what we think of the Taliban,” she added. “They are not our friends.”
Psaki’s words were a pushback to accusations from Republican politicians and others that the Biden administration has been ridiculously naïve in expecting to be able to achieve a measure of collaboration with the Taliban – and that in doing so, it has put many lives at risk.
According to Politico, U.S. officials in Kabul went so far as to give the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies, requesting that the fighters holding positions beyond Kabul airport’s perimeter let those on the lists through safely, so that they can make it onto flights out of the country. Around 100,000 people have been evacuated so far, but many more – including foreign nationals – are sheltering in safer areas than the airport perimeter, rather than chancing any of the perilous routes to the airport.
At a press conference on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden was asked to comment on the lists of names handed to the Taliban, and responded that he “wasn’t sure” that such lists existed. However, he confirmed that, “There have been occasions when our military has contacted their military counterparts in the Taliban and said this, for example, this bus is coming through with X number of people on it, made up of the following group of people. We want you to let that bus or that group through. So, yes there have been occasions like that. To the best of my knowledge, in those cases, the bulk of that has occurred and they have been let through.”
Administration officials have been challenged on the issue several times since, and each time, officials have rebuffed the attacks, protesting that this cooperation is the best way to protect American citizens and allies seeking to find a way out of the country. “They had to do that because of the security situation the White House created by allowing the Taliban to control everything outside the airport,” one U.S. official pointed out.
However, with reports coming in of Taliban fighters going “door to door” seeking out Afghans who worked with foreigners during the past 20 years, with documented “reprisal” killings and violence, the administration’s decision to share information with the Taliban is still coming under fire.
“It’s just appalling and shocking,” one defense official told Politico, on condition of anonymity. “Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list.”
Anyone who shared those names with the Taliban is an “utter fool,” said Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska. “The Senate Intelligence Committee needs to investigate who came up with this brain-dead idea, whether our intelligence agencies were given a chance to warn against it, and who decided to hand over the list to the Taliban,” he added.
Absolutely reckless and horrific.
The Biden Administration gave the Taliban a kill list while lying to us, saying they didn’t have details on every name and whereabouts.
Every single person involved must resign or be impeached.https://t.co/SbMrXgCEb5
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2021
All the same, the facts on the ground are that senior officers in the U.S. military are continuing to share information with the Taliban and insist that it is expedient to do so. Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, told press at a briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday that in the wake of the suicide bombings, the U.S. army was maintaining its contacts with the Taliban with the aim of increasing security at the airport.
“We’ve reached out to the Taliban; we’ve told them you need to continue to push out the security perimeter,” he said. “We’ve identified some roads that we would like them to close and they’ve indicated that they’ll be willing to close those roads, because we assess the threat of a suicide borne vehicle threat is high right now, so we want to reduce the possibility of one of those vehicles getting close.”
McKenzie added that he believed cooperation with the Taliban was beneficial, saying, “We share versions of our information with the Taliban, so that they can actually do some searching out there for us and we believe that some attacks have been thwarted by them.”
Tucker Carlson addresses the ‘Kill List’.
NO, they are traitors guilty of TREASON, “Consorting and giving information to the Enemy.” This is the Traitorous, dishonorable, Democrat Party that “WE the PEOPLE” have allowed to rule us.
We either destroy this U.S. Democrat Party
or The Democrat Party will destroy our country.
The Traitorous socialist Democrat Party has stated their objectives.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
It was when Psaki kept emphasizing the Biden Administration’s commitment “to American citizens” that I realized they might have bought safe passage for Americans from Afghanistan with the blood of the Afghans who worked with us. One of the “benefits” (as seen by self-loathing “America-last”ers) of this arrangement is that the next group of people longing for liberty will think twice before accepting American “help”.
Part 1 Isn’t that a heart-wrenching photo? They know how to lay on the PR and optics don’t they?
“The Taliban are not a “group we trust,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki . . .” No—we just “negotiate” with them in the hope that they will give us what we want even though they can’t be trusted.
“U.S. officials in Kabul went so far as to give the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies, requesting that the fighters holding positions beyond Kabul airport’s perimeter let those on the lists through safely, so that they can make it onto flights out of the country.” So, Biden gives Putin a list of targets not to attack and now turns around and gives the Taliban a list of names of people not to kill. That’s not even Strategy 101—that’s as damned Mickey Mouse and brainless as you can get. Why don’t we just give them login access to our military computer systems and passes to the Pentagon? Biden and his administration are setting us up—they are putting a gigantic target on this country.
Just when you thought that Biden and his stooges in our government couldn’t get any worse they prove you wrong. Had these people been running the country during WW2 we would have all become part of the German empire. If the citizens of this country don’t vote out every liberal democrat, and RINO, running for election in 2022, we just might not have a United States of America any more, because they are moving towards destroying this Republic and replacing it with a socialists government, with them in charge of course.
Vote, Gus? Surely you’re kidding. Haven’t we seen what the thieves do with votes? How bout our trusted republicans, did we see their courage in standing up for honest elections? It’s gonna take more than votes my friend.
Part 2 “All the same, the facts on the ground are that senior officers in the U.S. military are continuing to share information with the Taliban and insist that it is expedient to do so.” You can bet the Taliban thinks so. And with all of the expensive and sophisticated equipment we left behind—which will, no doubt, be shared with the likes of China and Russia—its Military Open House here in the USA.
Demand Biden’s resignation
The quid-pro-joe needs to be impeached just like TRUMP WAS, we have some very nefarious swamp creatures ruining this country. The only thing the DEMONCRATS want is to wipe this country off the map and that is just what they are doing.
SATAN IS RUNNING THE COUNTRY RIGHT NOW.
I knew in that picture of senile Joe’s speech it was all faked emotion. The MSM tried to make it look real and some even said senile Joe was holding a Bible. Yeah, right! Just like Bill Clinton was holding a Bible on his way to the White House to get his daily dose of oral sex from Monica. But this morning the “Bible” senile Joe was holding was really a folder containing his scripted speech and the phony emotions he displayed were all FAKE. He was following the script. This is the most faked administration I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. And if anyone is wondering, I was born when Ike was president.
The ENTIRE installed biden dumpster fire aka biden administration is QUILTY of TREASON.
Bow down to terrorists Joe Biden and his merry men of incompetents in the Pentagon, the State Department, the Intelligence agencies. They should make a movie about Joe and his marry men with the title of: “The Capitulators To Terrorists The Joe Biden Criminal Organization Of Elitist Incompetents”!
Put these traitors on trail.
in front of a firing squad…
There were senior officers who know that the army we trained and supplied with US armaments that there was corruption, selling information, equipment soldiers’ pay and in sufficient food supplies within the army with no consequences. There were hundreds of desertion not reported by the Afghan army senior officers. The US senior officers “hoping for a miracle, for a dramatic change in the army”. In other words, the Afghan army and people were basically handed over by the Biden Administration. Then shut down the airport that left thousands of people stranded and subject to Taliban’s horrific justice, who promised one thing, but systematically tortured and executed people that thought were working with NATO forces.The US military were not allowed to go and get Americans and the military forces could not make areas of safe passage, we left them their to there fate. Thank you for going and saving our people and bringing them to safety. Now 13 US military members have been sacrificed and many more injured because of our military and US leaders that failed them. And now those lying people with no human empathy are dancing in the streets with our uniforms and weapons laughing who they see as losers.
His face and body position reek of OH G_d what have I done. I don’t want to be here. He then composed to prevent his heart attack and then continue in his Manchurian way.
This just keeps on getting better and better, doesn’t it?
I’d think that giving the Taliban a “kill list” smacks of high crimes and misdemeanors, not to mention outright treason.
Don’t hold your breath for republicans to hold them accountable.
JESUS CHRIST is our only hope!
No unbiased, intelligent, and informed American should be surprised that the delusional, confused Joe Biden and his incompetent administration would fall prey to the Taliban’s charm offensive and treat the brutal terrorist group as a valuable U.S. ally that can be trusted with sensitive information regarding the names of U.S. citizens, green card holders, and our Afghan allies that are still trapped in Afghanistan. This insane act is just one more egregious example of the Biden-Harris Administration’s failure to protect our nation and its citizens.
If you wanted to deliberately destroy America, what more could you do than what Biden has already done?
Joseph R Biden, Jr is an internat I onal terrorist. Let that fact sink in.
Nothing like letting the fox know how to in to the hen house.