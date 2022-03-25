Barring a shred of conscience and decency from any Democrat Senator, the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court is all but imminent. Sadly, both conscience and decency have been driven to extinction among Democrats. Instead, their goal will be to focus on Jackson’s “credentials.” Yet in a strong sense, this is not about credentials. All nominees have an abundance of credentials. This is about judicial integrity and upholding the Constitution.
Jackson, the nominee of the Biden Cabal, is predictably hard left in all of her political stances, which means she is sure to hand down “decisions” based on mindless precepts of the leftist counterculture, the Constitution and rule of law notwithstanding. And that is the only qualifier that matters to the left.
Yet it is on that basis alone, that Jackson is rendered wholly unfit for the Nation’s High Court. This should be the extent of any discussion on the subject. Sadly, with the Federal Government having been overwhelmingly wrested from the boundaries of Constitutional law, nobody really expects Jackson to be evaluated on her merits as a guardian of our National Charter. More to the point, nobody expects her to be rejected owing to her total betrayals of it. Let Democrats claim that this assessment reflects “partisanship.” In a strong sense it absolutely does, for the only sincere concerns over affairs of constitutional law come from those on the right, and they should be loudly saying so.
Moving beyond the trivial and nuanced issues of justice and America’s founding principles, Jackson fails in every other legal and moral respect as well. No problem. She was chosen by the Biden Cabal according to their higher priorities of skin color and gender. Such dehumanizing tokenism is a hallmark of the leftist counterculture, and Democrats can now congratulate themselves for having a nominee that checks off the two boxes with one appointment.
Another component of leftist political strategy was that, as a woman of color, they were hoping to avoid a controversial hearing. No doubt, any strident opposition to Jackson will be loudly and reflexively decried by the leftist Democrats and their Fake News lackeys as “racism and sexism.” Regardless of her horrendous failings, revealed during the hearings, it is guaranteed that those standard accusations will be all that is recalled in the aftermath.
Nevertheless, Jackson has a predictable track record of moral bankruptcy and political activism from the bench. The notion that she would adjudicate honorably going forward is beyond naive, and ultimately one more flagrant lie from the Democrats.
Jackson’s major sticking point, thus far, has to do with her tacit complicity in child exploitation, by giving indefensibly light sentences to criminals who were found in possession of massive quantities of kiddie porn. Jackson’s excuses for her flagrant bias in favor of such criminals are as flimsy and transparent as anything leftist judges ever offer, when caught red handed in their political scheming.
Nor does Jackson exhibit any remorse for her actions. When asked by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley if she regretted such selective lenience, she responded “What I regret is that in the hearing about my qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court, we’ve spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences.” But this is nothing “small,” and certainly no mere distraction from the crucially important topics being discussed.
This is not a matter of detractors finding someone willing to accuse her of having traumatized them by playing spin the bottle back in college. Some issues are absolutely defining, and her willingness to enable the sexual abuse of children, by trivializing the consequences it reaps, clearly portends many more abuses from other vile perpetrators. Again, the Democrats on the judiciary committee have already shown they have no problem with such reprehensible behavior.
As the party of Epstein’s Island, Democrats are thoroughly steeped in similar abominations against the innocent. And who can doubt that even Hunter Biden will directly and personally benefit from such atrocities of judgment and betrayals of justice. Democrats and their Fake News lackeys have already attempted the “Mistakes were made” deflection, proving they are fine with such an abandonment of decency.
It is no surprise that the biggest noise in Jackson’s confirmation hearings has to do with her inane response to the question of what is a woman. Dodging a direct answer that might put her at odds with the fringes of the counterculture, she retorted “I don’t know, I’m not a biologist.” Her claim that it would take a biologist to determine what is male and female, is of course beyond comical. Still, are we supposed to actually believe that this degree of absurdity comes, under oath, from someone who is genuinely “qualified” to determine what is or isn’t constitutional for the Nation?
Of course her inane assertion did not come from a genuine lack of awareness of human gender, but from something much more sinister. It is what happens when blind devotion to a sick and perverse ideology forces one to defend the untenable precepts of its stupidity. Be warned America! Any hapless attempts to find “common ground” with leftist lunacy, whether to achieve “unity” with such people or “show respect for the office,” will only have the effect of dragging all participants down into the same moral abyss.
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
Here is a woman who had a traditional education—elementary school, high school, college, and law school—sspiring to become a Justice on the Supreme Court. She has been married for years, but she can’t tell you what a woman is. She evidently embraces the open love mindset to extend to underage children.
There is a very deep intellectual disparity here—a blatant lack of understanding of the law—a dismissal of the Constitution—and she is supposed to be a Supreme Court Justice how??
You need only look at who appointed her. Joe is a bit handsy at times, is he not?
“Ketanji Brown Jackson was chosen by the Biden Cabal according to their higher priorities of skin color and gender.”
Violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 – Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Provisions of this civil rights act forbade discrimination on the basis of sex, as well as, race in hiring, promoting, and firing.
The treasonous puppet president F… Joe Biden said he would only nominate a “Black Female” and this discriminated against all other races and gender.
” No doubt, any strident opposition to Jackson will be loudly and reflexively decried by the leftist Democrats and their Fake News lackeys as “racism and sexism.”
But in fact this whole nomination WAS all about “race and gender” (only a Black Female will be nominated) without any value given to their qualifications to serve on the SCOTUS, just her race and gender.
And this Ketanji Brown Jackson couldn’t or wouldn’t give her definition of a “Woman”.
woman:
* an adult female human being.
* Female (symbol: ♀) is the sex of an organism that produces the large non-motile ova (egg cells), the type of gamete (sex cell) that fuses with the male gamete during sexual reproduction.
Regardless of race or gender, Do we want anyone serving on the SCOTUS who does not have the capability to define a woman??
Female Symbol – the one who wears the skirt on the Restroom signs,,,,,ops, that doesn’t work either, thanks to the “Action Jacksons” of social RE-creation,,,,, in their own image of course,,,,,Half Skirt, half trousers, Half-wit, half-Truth, all dangerous to the undeveloped minds.
Lots of corrupt police have all the badges and credentials to display themselves as “Serve and Protect” THE PEOPLE, but ask white guys like Jimmy Rogers who sang “Honeycomb” back in the 1950s about his arrest experience and brutal jailhouse beating that left him disfigured and career ended. Credentials mean nothing no matter what the skin color without the internal integrity to do the right thing,,,,and this go around of “Credential’s” B.S. it will be our sexually molested children, free speech, and the continuation of racial division that will take another beating by one who is racially damaged herself as shown by the loss of composing and emotional control during the Cory Booker rant, proving this one cannot be above prejudice herself when it comes to protecting her party porn people and her fellow people of similar racially damaged spirits. There are plenty of other black women available with not only credentials, but intact American spirits of CONSTITUTIONAL integrity, Throw this little fish back into the big Washington pond of emotional minnows as she is way below the proper limit, and get one of proper LEGAL and emotional size to get the job done properly. WE THE PEOPLE will just end up like George Floyd for a “I can’t Breathe,,,FREE” moment, done by one like Floyd by a well credentialed Law person whose emotions got the best of HIM and with worst for US in a nation led by the American emotionally damaged. God help our kids.
Just look at mindless idiots, Sotomayor and Kagan. They both rule as they are told to do so. Kantanji Brown, picked because of her epidermis color, probably rose through the ranks also because of her skin color. She too, will rule as told. What an insult to black women. The soft bigotry of low expectations from the leftist, baby killing Democrats, is so apparent!
“track record of moral bankruptcy” (copied from the article). Jackson is also a racist. If she had a picogram of integrity she would denounce and decline her “nomination”. But alas, she has NO integrity. Oh wait, she is SWAMP SCUM and a gubment “worker”. That explains it all.
she has the disease LIBERALISM.
Not content with having utilized the issues of abortion, same-sex marriage, and transgenderism to accelerate the moral decline of America, the radical left has revealed the subject of its next immoral crusade with the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Judge Jackson’s highly disturbing judicial record of extreme leniency toward convicted pedophiles tells us that some on the left are inclined to regard this act of sexual abuse of children as a type of mental / psychiatric disorder and not a criminal act. Therefore, I believe that pedophilia will be the next moral depravity that the radical left will attempt to normalize in our society.