President Biden said he’d relish a rematch against former President Trump in 2024, vowing that he’d run on his record as a strong leader on the world stage.
Answering a question about European worries that Trump could win a rerun, Biden said on Thursday in a speech with NATO leaders in Brussels that he’d be happy to let the voters decide between his “America’s back” foreign policy doctrine and Trump’s isolationist approach.
“The next election, I’d be very fortunate to have that same man running against me,” said Biden.
The president pointedly avoided using Trump’s name, referring to him at another point as “the person you mentioned.”
Insisting he was not blowing his own horn, Biden nevertheless claimed he commands more respect from allies because he has rebuilt unity among Western allies.
“I don’t think you’ll find any European leader who doubts I am up to the job,” he said, thumping his chest in jest to make his point.
Biden added that his primary political concern is Democrats’ battle to hold onto Congress in the midterm elections.
“My main focus on any election is to retain control of the House and the U.S. Senate so I can have room to continue to … return to deal with foreign policy in a rational way … to lead the free world,” Biden said.
Biden sees foreign policy as one of the most important pillars of his long-running feud with Trump.
He came into office determined to roll back Trump’s mercurial and isolationist foreign policy and dramatically bolster the alliance with Western allies.
The president conceded that some European leaders still have deep-seated worries about the future of American democracy, especially with Trump making no secret of his plans to make another White House run.
Biden blamed those jitters on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by extremist supporters of Trump, which he said stunned geopolitical friends and rivals alike.
“Imagine if we saw the doors of the Bundestag broken down and police officers killed and hundreds pouring in. Imagine if we saw something like that in the British Parliament,” he said. “How would we feel?”
WE, THE PEOPLE, WOULD BE VERY FORTUNATE, JOE.
He’s already kicked your a** once, but the thieving bunch of derelicts you associate with rigged the election and stole it, joe. How, in God’s name, could you legitimately win a Presidential election?
“I don’t think you’ll find any European leader who doubts I am up to the job,” he said, thumping his chest in jest to make his point.” There’s plenty here at home who don’t feel that way. You’re a dunce, Biden—on the world stage and everywhere else.
The entire would is laughing at and has nothing but contempt for this corrupt, demented, treasonous puppet president F… Joe Biden. This socialist Democrat Party has really screwed our country.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, corrupt, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
The only reason President Biden would relish a rematch against former President Trump in 2024, is that he feels confident not about his ability to lead, not about the amount of failures he produces, confident that his age depleted brain won’t allow another depleted meaningless basement run campaign, but that enough of the same devices that were used to steal the last election are still place. THE PEOPLE had better be prepared to protect the integrity of their polling places. Those European leaders are laughing up their sleeves to see Joe wandering about the stage in a state of total mumbling confusion, but just hope there are enough cogent American Democrats left behind the scenes, to help them in their times of crisis. Good luck with that?
“Biden Says He’d Be ‘Very Fortunate’ To Face Trump In 2024 Race For White House”
F… Joe Biden will be very fortunate if he is not in a straight jacket or in prison in 2024.
The only way Trump could face Biden in 2024 is if medical science figured out a way to transplant a brain into a walking mummy.
Trump facing to facing with Biden would look like Trump looking into a Picture of Dorian Gray, who would like Putin’s Twin Brother, or Pinocchio’s Geppetto.
Beijing Joe would be the Laughing Stock of the World if he went Up against Trump2024. Beijing Joe is already the most Deranged and Deplorable person on Earth to be Laughed at Day In and Day Out.
By 2024 his current I.Q of about 80 will have dropped to the basement where he resides.
slo joe the demented will be impeached next January, and convicted by the senate. camel dung harris will be impeached also, which will make Kevin McCarthy president. I can live with that.
Biden really has no clue about what world leaders think of him. I sure hope a few of them tell him before he’s out of office.