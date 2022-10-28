Political commentator Jon Stewart did not mince words when sharing his views on the propriety of Hunter Biden the son of Joe Biden holding a position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy sector holding company.

Stewart made clear he thought the situation was a clear case of corruption during a recent episode of his podcast, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Mediaite reports. He spoke with British reporter Gabriel Gatehouse about politics at large. During the conversation, Mr Gatehouse criticsed attempts in the media to downplay the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Turned out that not only was it real, but the FBI had the bloody laptop all this time. Hadnt really looked on it. Hadnt figured out And then it took the establishment media in the US the New York Times and the Washington Post, lets say the kind of, you know, the big boys It took them nearly two years to go through the laptop as you expect they would do, Mr Gatehouse said.

Mr Gatehouse went on to say he didnt take the story seriously at first because individuals like Steve Bannon were the ones pushing the narrative.

As Steve Bannon said, Flood the Zone with s***. Right? Mr Gatehouse said. The laptop made its way into the media via Steve Bannon. So kind of I assumed this was Steve Bannon flooding the zone with s***. And thats why I ignored it.

Stewart agreed that the presidents son having a position on the board was corruption: “To me, thats corruption, straight off the bat.

He went on to say that Hunter Bidens connections to the holding company were a much bigger issue of concern than whatever was contained on his laptop.

Its not even that, Im not surprised. Its that its corrupt on its face, Stewart said. I dont need a laptop with like a hint of circumstantial evidence. Now tying Joe Biden to it, thats gonna take some digging.

Stewart said that “the idea that nepotism would allow much larger amounts of money to flow into the hands of people unqualified to be in the positions that theyve been accepted because you think those countries are trying to buy influence yeah.”

