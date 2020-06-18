Allegiance! Gary Varvel | Jun 18, 2020 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 11 votes. Please wait... Share:
Roberts definitely needs to go.
Ginsberg is about to die. I’ll cry about as much as I did for McCain, which was not at all.
Gorsuch for me is on the fence. There are worse ones that need to be expunged.
Alito, Kavanaugh, and Thomas were the ONLY ones who wrote DISSENTS: Good for them.
Ginsberg, Roberts, Gorsuch, Kagan and the rest voted for this PROTECTED CLASS of LBGTQ. From their vote to God’s eyes. God calls this confusion and abomination, and they are protecting these sins. Justices, you can scurry around like the cockroaches you are, but you will not escape from God’s Judgment for going against His Word.
The ramifications of this vote for sin from the highest court of the land, will shake once more the foundation of this country, .which is already on very shaky ground,
“Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” Apparently that verse from God’s Word never came to their minds for they know not the Book of Books. The Bible. They don’t know the Book, only their own perverted rulings.