Julia Reichert, the co-director of “American Factory,” the film produced by ex-President Barack Obama’s new movie company, gave a little bit of a hat tip Karl Marx’s way during her acceptance speech for best documentary feature at the Oscar’s, quoting from what seemed to be a riff on the last line of “The Communist Manifesto.”
The surprise here is that it’s not surprising.
We always knew those on the left, particularly the scholarly, intellectual, high-brow elitist of the left, were in love with Karl Marx. And Vladimir Lenin. And Benito Mussolini. And Joseph Stalin. And Che Guevara. And the like.
They’re just becoming more open about it.
They’re taking their love of fascism and adoration of despots out of the shadows and dark corners, straight into the limelight of Hollywoodacceptance speeches. Why not? They’ve got the politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez giving credibility to the socialist-slash-communist ideology.
They’ve got polls showing growing numbers of millennials and youthful Americans giving the thumbs-up to socialism, the nose up to capitalism.
Why hide their true tyrannical leanings any more?
“Working people have it harder and harder these days,” said co-director Reichert. “And we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite.”
Isn’t that special.
“Workers of the world,” Marx wrote in German in 1848, “unite. You have nothing to lose but your chains!”
Obama, whose new film company is called Higher Ground, was quick to tweet his praise.
“Congrats to Julia [Reichert] and Steven [Bognar], the filmmakers behind American Factory for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change,” he wrote. “Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release.”
Again: isn’t that special.
Now if only someone would riff off Stalin as a reply.
Stalin, remember, was the guy who used Marxist principles to seize the revolutionary reins and — wait for it, wait for it — murder the intellectuals. In other words: The very principles these leftists support would prove their own downfalls.
Now there’s a documentary of the truths of socialism and communism you’ll never see produced by Obama’s company.
Cheryl Chumley
Of course “Working people have it harder and harder these days”… their getting the holy shiznit taxed out of them so the government overlords can skim off the top for their own financial and power gain.
No. Not surprising in the least, and they are more open about it is correct. McCarthy was exactly right. That said, they only THINK they want Socialism and may as well say Communism, for it is but a step away. When and if the communists ascend power, all of the Hollywood money will be confiscated from them, along with their bank accounts, property and anything else of value they might have. All for the common good, but I remember watching a film a few years ago where people living under the boot of communism had to wait in line for food, that is if there was food to be had. Men were selling pencils. It was a horror on earth. People who extol the virtues of communism don’t know what they are talking about. As Will Rogers said about communism. “They preach against the pie, but they belly up to their portion. If Hollywood wants this so badly, let us try the experiment of communism on them first. Sounds like a great experiment to me!
No Question about it; I have a friend whose father and uncle did 10 years in a Cuban prison because they did not agree with Castro the Pigs communist regime and the only way they described it, is that it was “Pure Hell”. These little twitts that think this is all fun and games have no idea what they are in for with communism!
That’s why if i had a time machine, i’d go back , to STOP MCCARTHY’s purge ever being halted. IN FACT, i’d push for it to have gone harsher….
“The only good Communist is a dead Communist.” That quote comes from a former dissident of the Soviet Union. We should have taken that message to heard DECADES ago.
All of you Obama people unite, “you have nothing to lose but your chains”. In other words, all of you sheep liberals, follow your communist leader Barack or like Vladimir Lenin stated, “The people that follow me are useful idiots”. That describes the “useful idiots” that voted for and worship the communist, Barack.
These people all must have failed history while in school. They are lost in a make believe world and will keep pushing this off the wall agenda until they die of frustration, or convince the rest of the free world that this is a really good idea.
Kind of hard to fail, when the TRUTH WAS NOT TAUGHT to them.
There is no fool like a communist fool, the kind Lenin and Stalin termed “useful idiots”, so ignorant they ignore Marx’s own statement that Socialism is just a step on the way to Communism, They miscalculate that communism’s slaughter of 100 million within living memory can’t happen again or it won’t be them in the cattle cars on the way to slow death in gulags so it’s OK.
It’s quite doubtful if anyone else in the audience is even aware of the Marxism and how Lenin used it for the revolution. But, how did it all work out for Trotsky & Lenin?
OSCAR MARXIST WEINERS: Airheads, who look like Coneheads, praising communism. Best picture indeed.
Pity we can’t just CUT holly wood out of our nation, and air drop it, say right into Siberia..
The USA should send all socialists &/or communists on a one-way trip to North Korea where they will fully experience the “Socialist Dream” into which they strive to draw America (and the rest of the world). How quickly the “super intelligent” elitists forget the horrific nightmares of the Soviet Union, Cuba, North Korea, and other nations foolish enough to allow themselves to become controlled by a totalitarian socialist dictatorship.
Any vote for a socialist is encouragement for the brutal enslavement of yourself and your family.
Absolutely Terry Gilliam. These elitists, if that is what one would call them think they are so knowledgeable. All they know are the words to a script. Words written by some one else.
Looking at that picture and so many other pictures of Democrats, I just have to think hat ugly plays a role in making them what they are.
Dems’ inner ugliness is reflected in their outward appearance? They’re full of smug self-righteousness and seething hated for anyone who disagrees with their proven harmful view of the world.