LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public health officials in Los Angeles County will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for patrons and workers at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, lounges and nightclubs next month.
The new initiative in the nation’s most populous county begins Oct. 7, with proof of at least one vaccine dose required. By Nov. 4, proof of full vaccination will be mandatory, according to the county’s Department of Public Health. Health officials strongly recommend the same precautions for indoor restaurants but have not chosen to mandate proof of vaccination for them.
The new restrictions come ahead of the holiday season, which brought a massive surge to Los Angeles last year. More than 25,000 people have died of the virus countywide and the toll continues to climb amid the more-contagious delta variant.
“This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, told the Board of Supervisors during a Wednesday meeting.
The county also will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours for attendees and workers at outdoor events with at least 10,000 people, including at theme parks. That condition begins Oct. 7 — about a month after football season started.
The same requirement is already in place for indoor events of 1,000 people or more.
The health department plans to issue “toolkits” to businesses so they can confirm vaccine status.
Los Angeles and much of the rest of the state has seen significant improvement with virus infections recently. Statewide, the number of new cases in the last two weeks dropped by 33%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks California as the state with the lowest number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.
The Central Valley still has some hospitals that are pushed to the breaking point with COVID-19 patients. But overall hospitalizations in California have fallen by about 25% since the start of the month.
LA County reinstated its indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, on July 17 — just a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared California “reopened.”
Newsom, who survived a recall election this week, said Wednesday that while 82% of people in California ages 12 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, more of the state’s residents need to get their shots.
“You want to get our economy humming again in this country and this state, you want to keep us sustainably operating at full capacity in every way shape or form, you’ve got to get more people vaccinated,” he said.
Newsom said that while he supports LA County’s move, he does not plan to follow suit for the whole state.
“We’re satisfied with where the state is today,” he added.
___
Associated Press Writer Adam Beam in Sacramento contributed.
© 2021 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Achtung, Achtung, let me see your papers. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Zeig heil Mein furher Newsom.
I have NO SYMPATHY For those fools out in LA< since THEY VOTED TO KEEP his sorry butt.
Crazy California voters kept Newsom IN Office, they must enjoy being screwed with. Hope you all can put up with his B.S. and wasting your tax dollars.
Let’s keep this mass injection an virus pandemic scam simple.
Bill Gates doesn’t like being the second richest man.
Bill Gates is the World’s leading Eugenist …”too many people is bad”
Bill Gates warns us in 2005 that a deadly virus pandemic is coming.
Bill Gates pays to have a deadly man made virus produced in Wuhan
Bill Gates uses his tax shelter the Gates Foundation to bribe everyone connected to fighting to a World pandemic.
Bill Gates has his new man made virus released on the World.
Bill Gates makes sure the virus appears to be even deadlier than it is and death counts as high as possible.
Bill Gates personally invests in Big Pharma to make a new genetic injection that could have frightening long term consequences on mankind.
Bill Gates nearly doubles his personal net worth from $100 billion to $189 billion in 2021 from return on investments in Big Phama.
Bill Gates tells everyone in his pocket, fellow Eugenists and friends in the One World Government, to make vaccination mandatory and keep the money rolling in.
Bill Gates could replace Mao, Pol Pot, Hitler, and Stalin in notoriety in the history of mankind.
Money is not the end goal of Gates’ “philanthropic” activities. Money is just the tool that he is using to purchase what he really wants: control. Control not just of the health industry, but control of the human population itself…of course also being the World’s richest man at the same time doesn’t hurt.
Really, who gives a flying “F” about what they do in California. Do you?
the problem is that it makes people move east and they bring stupidity with them.
IF IT Happens there, you can BET some dunce will TRY TO PUSH IT across the rest of the nation.
Aren’t these the same people that say “My body, my choice”?
Guess that only applies to forcibly removing something from your body to kill it, not to having something forcibly stuck into your body.
AHH but my body, my choice, ONLY APPLIES TO killing babies…
People should just quit showing up, let the organizers and backers of events be left holding the bag, no attendees, no profit, there will be an outcry.