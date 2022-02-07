Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin got called out for being maskless in a Safeway by a shopper who noted nearly everyone else in sight was following the state’s COVID pandemic recommendations.

“Governor, where’s your mask?” a masker shopper shouted at Youngkin from a checkout counter.

“We’re all making choices today,” said the Republican choosing to ignore the Virginia Department of Health’s directions to “wear a mask in indoor public spaces when community spread is substantial or high.”

The upset shopper wasn’t having it.

“Yeah, look around you governor, you’re in Alexandria,” she said. “Read the room buddy!”

While promoting his plan to eliminate grocery taxes, a customer strongly expressed disapproval over a maskless Youngkin. "Governor, where is your mask?" "We're all making choices today." "Yeah, look around you governor, you're in Alexandria. Read the room buddy!"@wusa pic.twitter.com/zNkgFXppVs — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) February 3, 2022

Alexandria is a historic Washington D.C. suburb rife with culture. Condé Nast Traveler readers rated the roughly 150,000 person town among the nation’s three best cities of 2021.

————————

————————

Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story. The source of the story is in the dateline. We publish it for the purpose of informing our readers and providing an opportunity to discuss it. What is GOPUSA? Read our About Us page to find out.

Its mayor and City Council are all Democrats, and the last Republican to get a majority of the presidential vote there was Ronald Reagan in 1980. Four years later, Alexandria went for Walter Mondale — one of the few places to do so in a Reagan landslide — and has gone blue ever since.

Youngkin visited the Alexandria grocery store on Thursday to push his plan to eliminate the state’s 2.5% tax on groceries, according to WTOP.

“One of the primary areas that we are losing, is that Virginia’s cost of living has escalated at an extraordinary rate and people are moving to lower-cost places to live,” Youngkin told shoppers.

He stands for chopping the grocery tax, along with making sure Critical Race Theory isn’t taught in Virginia schools. The state’s Board of Education has no mention of CRT in its curriculum.

CNN reports that only 24% of Alexandria County residents voted for Youngkin in 2021 when he defeated former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe.

Among those picking up on video of Youngkin’s confrontation with his masked constituent was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Dem Karens want to tell you how to live your life,” Cruz tweeted alongside a clip of the Safeway debate. “And they’ll fire you, cancel you, or scream at you if you don’t obey.”

It’s unclear which “they” Cruz believes may “fire” or “cancel” Virginia’s governor.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.