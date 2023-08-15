Kangaroo Court GOPUSA Staff | Aug 15, 2023 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 21 votes. Please wait... Share:
ANOTHER ONE!!
Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth
about her orchestrate and fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
EVEN WITH Georgia, supposedly BEING A RED STATE, i see nothing but traitorous COMMUCRATS living there, what with this jury, judge and da…
All the while the worthless Republican Establishment sits back watching, and does nothing.
Is there any question they are working with the Dems to rid themselves of Trump and MAGA.