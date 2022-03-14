Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday called on Democrat party leadership to remind voters of everything that President Joe Biden’s administration has accomplished.
Harris, during a speech at the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), said she believes Democrats can “meet the moment again” as the nation gears up for a combative midterm election season.
However, protecting Democratic majorities in the U.S. House and Senate “is not going to be easy” as the party faces a challenge in communicating the accomplishments of the Biden administration to voters, she said.
“Our task is to show people that, in many ways, they got what they ordered,” Harris said. ‘”They said this is what they wanted. They stood in line, they took time from work. It was difficult. And a lot of what they demanded, they got. And so let’s get out there, as we do, and remind them of that.”
In her speech, Harris cited accomplishments including the COVID-19 recovery, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment bill and shrinking unemployment rates. She also pointed to the recent nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who if confirmed would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
“We are, as Democrats, continuing to own the responsibility that comes with being a role model, which is, as a democracy, to take care of its people – to see them, to hear them, and to be reflective of their priorities and their needs,” Harris said.
“So, DNC, we will keep working the phones, and we will keep registering the voters, and we will keep getting the souls to the polls.”
Harris delivered her remarks two days after Biden delivered his own address to the DNC, which gathered in person in Washington, D.C., for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
In his Thursday speech, Biden said he was optimistic about the party’s prospects in the midterms, despite predictions that Democrats will struggle to hang onto their slim majorities in the House and the Senate in November.
But Biden’s approval rating has ticked upward recently — according to a March 8 poll conducted by POLITICO and Morning Consult, 45% of Americans now approve of his performance, up 4% compared to the week prior. Pollsters link the so-called “Biden Bounce” to his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to his State of the Union speech.
“We are in the strongest position we’ve been in in months. We have a record – a record to be proud of, an agenda that addresses the biggest concerns here in America, in people’s lives. The message that resonates,” Biden told the DNC. “Now what we have to do is we have to sell it with confidence, clarity, conviction, and repetition.”
Across the aisle, Republicans are seeking to place the blame for soaring cost-of-living increases squarely on Biden’s shoulders. Countering inflation, which has hit a 40-year high of 7.9 percent, is a key campaign message for Republicans looking to unseat Democratic incumbents in Congress.
“Elections come down to kitchen-table issues,” Matt Gorman, a GOP strategist and former communications director of the National Republican Congressional Committee, told The Hill this week.
