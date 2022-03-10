Vice President Kamala Harris was ridiculed for appearing as a deer in headlights in response to a question on how the United States could assist in the plight of Ukrainian refugees during the Russian military invasion, even appearing to look to Polish President Andrzej Duda for help.
A reporter pressed Harris on the Ukrainian refugee crisis during her joint press conference with Duda in Poland Thursday, saying that according to a colleague’s reporting, Poland would not be equipped to handle an influx of Ukrainian refugees. Her colleague said that, in its current state, the refugee system in Poland will collapse because it’s an improvised system that can work for “maybe two weeks, but not indefinitely.”
“I’m wondering what the United States is going to do more specifically to set up a permanent infrastructure and, relatedly, is the United States willing to make a special allocation for Ukrainian refugees?” the reporter asked Harris. The journalist then asked Duda if he had specifically asked the U.S. to accept more refugees.
– Read more at Fox News
Embarrassing … pic.twitter.com/gs3CQxwkDk
— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) March 10, 2022
Not quite sure what’s so damn funny. There are hundreds of thousands of people sleeping on floors and cots in makeshift shelters right now here at the Polish border. https://t.co/6dtTQDzw1k
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 10, 2022
Holy hell https://t.co/FyagAzSDAx
— Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) March 10, 2022
Harris slammed for laughing after question about Ukrainian refugees
“We are looking for international support because indeed the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees are coming to our country,” the Polish leader said.
Harris said she recognized the burden placed on Poland by the “unprecedented” flow of refugees — but stopped short of saying whether the US was committed to taking in a certain number.
The VP noted that Ukrainians currently in the US whose visas are nearing their expiration date will be allowed to remain.
“Only Kamala Harris would find it appropriate to laugh when talking about the topic of Ukrainian Refugees,” tweeted Benny Johnson of conservative group Turning Point USA.
– Read more at the NY Post
COMMENT
