Conservative activists and republicans have long used the term “political prisoners” to describe those arrested following the Capitol riot on January 6, including Matt Braynard, organizer of the “Justice for J6” rally on September 18.

Braynard, a former campaign strategist for the Trump campaign, made the accusation against the U.S. with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, according to Just the News.

Mainstream media, however, disagrees, calling the terminology an effort to rewrite the narrative of what happened.

A review of the January 6 defendants’ treatment as they travel through the criminal justice system raises questions about how politics may have factored into their prosecutions and incarceration.

Indeed, January 6 defendants are facing longer periods behind bars for lesser charges than Black Lives Matter rioters last summer.

At least 90 percent of citations or charges against the Black Lives Matter rioters were “dropped, dismissed or otherwise not filed” in most of the dozen major jurisdictions prosecuting racial rioters, while D.C. prosecutors even dropped most felony charges.

Meanwhile, at least 50 January 6 defendants have been transferred to D.C. jail from their home states with “[m]any held without bail on misdemeanor charges in separate D.C. lockup designated for Capitol rioters,” per RealClearInvestigations.

“Justice for J6” rallies will be held in September in Washington D.C., Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

