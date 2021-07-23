The Justice Department on Thursday announced the launch of strike forces to stem the flow of gun trafficking in five cities throughout the United States.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the strike forces in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area/Sacramento region and Washington, D.C., will be led by designated United States attorneys in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
“All too often, guns found at crime scenes come from hundreds or even thousands of miles away. We are redoubling our efforts as ATF works with law enforcement to track the movement of illegal firearms used in violent crimes,” Garland said. “These strike forces enable sustained coordination across multiple jurisdictions to help disrupt the worst gun trafficking corridors.”
Later Thursday, Garland traveled to Chicago to meet with U.S. Attorney John Lausch, who will oversee the Chicago strike force.
“Here, today, the threat of violent crime, particularly gun crime is a tragedy that is just ongoing. I feel it particularly in my hometown here,” said Garland, who was raised in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood.
Garland said the Justice Department was “learning from the past” when asked how the strike efforts will differ from previous federal efforts to curb gun violence and trafficking in Chicago.
When asked how the initiative would differ from “Operation Legend,” a strategy of the former Trump administration that deployed new personnel into areas such as Chicago, he noted the goal of the strike forces are to connect law enforcement in cities facing gun violence with their counterparts in areas where guns are shipped out by illegal traffickers.
“This is just one piece of the overall package … a set of tactics aimed at a particular kind of problem,” said Garland.
President Joe Biden earlier this month outlined the plan before a meeting with a group of city officials and local police chiefs at the White House, saying that one of the most effective ways to combat gun violence is “stemming the flow of firearms used to commit violent crimes.”
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Every video, every photograph and every news story hyping up the predictable gun violence that resulted from the left’s sabotage of law enforcement is exclusively perpetrated by the Black Lives (apparently don’t) Matter movement. Shocker. So what does the Biden administration propose? Naturally restricting gun ownership from the 99.9% of the gun owning population that has NEVER abused firearms nor would ever consider criminal activity. It’s not about crime control. It’s the fear of a totalitarian movement of the 2nd amendment being deployed by a patriotic citizenry to rise up against a tyranny.
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but commit ~53% of all the murders and ~55% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year in the U.S. there are ~8,600 African-Americans men, women and children killed and ~92% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
I may not be very bright, but even I can see that if less than 6% of the U.S. population commits 53% of all murders in the U.S., that we have a serious problem with that 6%. Why does no politician want to address this serious problem?
Every action by this “strike force” will be directed at tearing down the 2nd Amendment, disarming citizens, and enabling the criminals to wreak havoc on the newly disarmed citizens. Look for more drive by shootings, more home invasions, and for San Francisco-style “shopping” to come to your neighborhood.
There is a purpose behind this, combined with the invasion across our southern border. The Democrats need as much division and violence as they can create, in order to impose a totalitarian socialist state in our country.
“Attorney General Merrick Garland said the strike forces in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area/Sacramento region and Washington, D.C.,”
I am confused; Haven’t the Democrats been demanding more and more gun laws?
Are not all of these cities Democrat Party Ruled and with the most and strictest gun laws in the country??
Now are these corrupt control freak Democrats telling us that the Democrats gun laws do not work or they can’t enforce their dumb laws?
Haven’t they figured out that Criminals DO NOT follow laws, that is why they are criminals.
The elements of a crime are criminal act, criminal intent, concurrence, causation, harm, and ignoring laws.