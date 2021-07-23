Joe Biden used a personal email account during his vice presidency to send State Department information to his son, Hunter.

It seems as though he took a leaf out of Hillary Clinton’s book.

Messages, sometimes signed “Dad,” found from the email account [email protected] were found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, seized by the FBI from a Delaware computer shop, in December of 2019, per Just the News.

Some of the messages were personal, while others were political and business matters. Many of the emails contained information coming from senior White House officials, State Department officials and other government agencies.

For example, in November of 2014, the U.S. embassy in Istanbul sent an email to the State Department that was forwarded to senior advisers to Joe Biden, providing a premature warning that an American named Martin O’Connor was going to be released from detention in Turkey.

“The lead attorney for Mr. O’Connor reports that the court granted the detention appeal and he expected Mr. O’Connor to be released from jail today, barring any unforeseen problems,” the email said. “Mr. O’Connor will not be allowed to leave the country until his next hearing which is set for December 11, 2014. The lawyer expressed confidence that he will be able to leave after that hearing. The attorney is handling his release arrangements, pick up and temporary housing near his law firm’s office.”

State Department officials shared the information with Biden’s office, where his aide, Colin Kahl, sent it to his private email. Biden then forwarded it to Hunter.

A former senior Obama administration official confirmed to Just the News that some officials knew of the personal email address and used it on occasion.

“I saw it used to communicate with his family and friends or to pass information to them,” the anonymous source said.

The email showed several instances of private correspondence between Joe and Hunter. In June of 2014, Hunter suggested someone he wanted to be appointed as a detailee to the Treasury Department.

“Before you fill the position, pls talk to me,” Hunter wrote.

“Call me right away, Dad,” Biden responded.

The private email raises concerns about Biden breaking federal law, as did Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

“The Presidential Records Act required Joe Biden to make sure that any of his gmail account emails, including these emails to Hunter Biden, were forwarded to a government account so they could be properly handled by the National Archives,” said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton. “No wonder the Obama White House wanted to protect Hillary Clinton from the consequences of [her] email shell game!”

