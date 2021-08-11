The jury in the trial of Kim Potter, the police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright in Minnesota, will be anonymous and partially sequestered, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Hennepin County Court Judge Regina Chu ruled that identifying information cannot be released to the public about potential and selected jurors and that the court can restrict access to juror information to protect them from external threats.

“At the conclusion of deliberations, jurors’ names and some contact information shall be made public only by the Court and on a date designated by the Court in a subsequent written order,” Chu wrote.

The jury will also be partially sequestered during the trial but Chu said the court may order a full sequestration if that plan “proves ineffective.”

The jury will also be fully sequestered during deliberations.

Chu ruled that the defense will be allowed five peremptory challenges during jury selection, while the state will receive three.

On Monday, Chu set key dates for the trial, which is set to begin Nov. 30, declaring that initial expert disclosures will need to be presented before Aug. 30 and rebuttal experts are to be disclosed by Sept. 15.

Potter, a 48-year-old former police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter for killing Wright, a 20-year-old Black man.

Wright was shot dead during a traffic stop on April 11. Authorities have said it’s likely Potter intended to use her stun gun, but mistakenly pulled her firearm.

