In showing a strong initial response, the Red, White, n’Blue Tour-Rock’in Across America, scheduled to kick off in Sturgis, South Dakota at the Buffalo Chip campground over the Fourth of July weekend has also run into some of the all-too-common pushback found in today’s American cancel-culture climate.

The event, which is featuring 28 speakers over four days and includes among its numerous special attractions a Saturday evening performance by former singers from the rock groups Kansas, and Boston, along with another artist who performed as a singer with Journey, has found itself being turned down by some vendors and having promotion of the event censored on social media.

“While we have had an enthusiastic and positive response from most vendors, some area vendors refuse to provide goods and services to us, simply because they do not agree with our politics,” said a senior event organizer who asked to remain anonymous out of concerns of reprisal. “Our event is about a red, white, and blue theme and sharing classic rock music. I was told by one source close to a vendor who denied service that ‘your politics are the problem.'”

Not only have they had to deal with vendor issues (some vendors have had to be brought in from nearby states even though there are sources in the immediate vicinity), but some supporters who have tried to share the event flier though social media have found their content either being deleted, or having their account being placed into Facebook “jail.”

Human Events News has in its position numerous screenshots from individuals who have been censored by Facebook for posting the flier. Those shots are not being published, again to protect members from further retaliation.

The algorithm-generated statement from Facebook reads “Your comment couldn’t be shared, because this links goes against our community standards.” Nothing in the event flier contains any form of provocative language.

“We haven’t been deterred and we will not be discouraged from holding this event or subsequent events on the tour. The public response has been too overwhelmingly positive,” the event organizer said. “I do want to know when we started to consider it partisan politics to celebrate our nation’s birthday, wear red, white, and blue, and enjoy classic rock music. The pure patriotic theme of our event and the negative response from some really proves where these people are coming from. This is a pure anti-American sentiment.”

As for the event itself, it opens Thursday evening, July 1, with a reception and music for general admission attendees and a chance for people to pay an additional fee to attend a private VIP reception with speakers and other influential guests.

In addition to the speakers, throughout the weekend there will be other activities that include a “beach party” with water-based activities, a private movie showing, a NASCAR signature car appearance with a photo opportunity, and a showcase rodeo event.

A highlight of the weekend will be a live musical performance on Saturday evening by the Voices of Rock Radio ensemble of John Elefante (formerly of Kansas), Fran Cosmo (formerly of Boston), and Kevin Chalfant (who performed as a singer with both Journey and Storm).

Tickets for the event can be purchased at ThePatriotParty.Rocks for $365 for a weekend GA pass with the Thursday VIP reception costing $250. Free on-site camping is included with a general admission purchase. Upgraded on-site accommodations are also available for an additional fee.

The event organizer shared, “our guiding theme in putting on this event is one location, one loud voice, one nation under God. I just don’t understand how anyone can find that message so objectionable that they will refuse to supply us or refuse to promote us. It’s tragic that our country has come to this point, but we certainly can’t let it stop us. I’m so grateful that so many people are already lining up to attend and support.”

If you want to support the event but cannot attend, you can purchase a ticket and then donate it for someone else to use. The donation is not tax deductible, but could be viewed as a simple act of patriotic support.

