A federal judge Monday ordered former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to sit for a deposition in a lawsuit related to her use of a private email server while at the State Department.
U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth issued the order in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed more than five years ago by Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group.
Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit looking for information on whether Hillary Clinton intentionally skirted the Freedom of Information Act by relying on a private server and email account to do government business.
“The court agrees with Judicial Watch — it is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton,” wrote Judge Lamberth, who was appointed by then-President Ronald Reagan.
Questions about Mrs. Clinton’s use of a private server dogged her during the 2016 presidential election. She has always denied wrongdoing, even as she was grilled by congressional lawmakers.
Mrs. Clinton maintained during her presidential campaign that she had already answered numerous questions about the matter. But Judge Lamberth said those responses were “either incomplete, unhelpful or cursory at best.”
“Simply put her responses left many more questions than answers,” he said, adding that relying on written responses will only muddle the picture.
Judge Lamberth also approved Judicial Watch deposing top Clinton aide Cheryl Mills and two State Department technology managers who oversaw Mrs. Clinton’s email management.
However, Judicial Watch cannot ask Mrs. Clinton or Ms. Mills about the government’s response to the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, as it had sought to do.
“Any further discovery should focus on whether she used a private server to evade [the Freedom of Information Act] and, as a corollary to that, what she understood about State’s records management obligations,” he wrote.
Judge Lamberth also approved a subpoena for Google to obtain records related to Mrs. Clinton’s email while she was secretary of state.
“The court is not confident that State currently possesses every Clinton email recovered by the FBI; even years after the FBI investigation, the slow trickle of new emails has yet to be explained,” Judge Lamberth wrote.
He noted the FBI released 30 unknown Clinton emails late last year after previously maintaining that it had no records of undisclosed emails.
The State Department had argued to close the discovery phase, but Judge Lamberth said “there is still more to learn.”
“How did she arrive at her belief that her private server emails would be preserved by normal State Department processes for email retention?” he wrote.
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton hailed the ruling, saying in a statement that his group “uncovered the Clinton email scandal and we’re pleased that the court authorized us to depose Mrs. Clinton directly on her email conduct and how it impacted the people’s ‘right to know’ under FOIA.”
How this woman who purposely destroyed government records, servers, Cell Phones with state sensitive information, ,,has avoided justice is beyond the pale. Every corrupt dollar redistributed from THE PEOPLE to her and her husband to pay for personal things like Chelsea’s Snagglepus million dollar marriage should be clawed back to the government and they the Clintons sent to jail and left in poverty. Start with that phony charity where charity began at home, that bought million dollar estates for their personal use, they who never created any wealth in business, scientific, discovery, or anything worthwhile. Make examples of the Clintons and others will think twice before service injustice to THE PEOPLE who always end up paying the price in blood, sweat, and tears.
It won’t make any difference, remember the last time Hil-Liar-y sat for a deposition:
Hillary Clinton told her questioners, as the FBI summarized it, that she “could not recall,” “did not recall,” “did not remember” or “had no recollection” 41 times.”
“To believe Clinton’s testimony to the FBI under oath, would be to be on the intellectual level of a mentally challenged squirrel, and that is being unkind to the squirrel.”
Dog and pony show coming up….. You can decide which one is talking…. Either way, a deposition is altogether different than testifying in court. The court house roof will cave in before anything happens to her.
Hillary will just make up more lies to cover the old lies. She has learned from the best. George Soros, Harvey Weinstein. She is a communist to the core. Power hungry and has coasted on the coat tails of her husband and Obama.
Remember Benghazi. . . Never forget those men who were savagely murdered. Ambassador Stevens hundreds of calls went unheeded by Hillary and Obama.
NEVER FORGET! These men’s lives were sacrificed by the Obama administration.