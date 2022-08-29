(EFE).- A federal judge said Saturday she has a “preliminary intention” to appoint a special master to oversee the search conducted earlier this month by FBI agents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in South Florida, as per his request.

“Without prejudice to the parties’ objections, the Court hereby provides notice of its preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case,” said Judge Aileen Cannon in a judicial brief.

However, she added that the above should not be interpreted as a final determination on Trump’s request.

The judge summoned both sides to a hearing next Thursday in a West Palm Beach federal court to deal with the lawsuit made by the former president.

Earlier during the week, Trump had requested the appointment of a “special teacher,” who is an independent expert, to oversee the case of the search at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Through his attorney Lindsey Halligan, Trump also requested a more detailed receipt of what was seized and the return of what was not included in the court order that authorized the search on Aug.8, during which the FBI retrieved classified documents.

Prior to next Thursday’s hearing, the US Department of Justice has until Tuesday to respond in writing to the former president’s demand, as well as to provide a more detailed receipt, which will not be made public, with all assets seized in accordance with the search order, according to the judge’s order.

The brief of the magistrate this Saturday comes a day after the Department of Justice – by the decision of a federal judge – made public an edited and covered sections of the document containing the reasons for the FBI’s search in the former president’s home.

According to that “affidavit”, the search was motivated by the discovery of classified documents, some of them with “top secret” information in boxes that had been in Mar-a-Lago, the former President’s residence and social club in Florida. And they were returned in January this year to the national archives.

No space in Mar-a-Lago is authorized to store classified material, as read in the partially released document, where the FBI justified the raid of the house after estimating that there was “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” EFE

