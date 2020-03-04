Republican President Donald Trump blasted Fox News Tuesday for “trying to be so politically correct” by interviewing Democrat Chris Van Hollen, whom Trump called “the no name Senator from Maryland.”

Van Hollen appeared on the network — which the president often applauded in the past — and discussed developments in the Senate impeachment trial of Trump, among other topics. Van Hollen said that any senator “seeking the truth” should advocate for summoning former national security advisor John Bolton and other witnesses to the trial .

“Really pathetic how @FoxNews is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland,” Trump tweeted. “He has been on forever playing up the Impeachment Hoax. Dems wouldn’t even give Fox their low ratings debates….”

Van Hollen quickly responded to Trump.

“Glad you tuned in, Mr. President,” the senator tweeted. “Now that I have your attention, how about coming down to the Senate to share your side of the story under penalty of perjury?”

Trump has had an uneven relationship with Fox News. He has often given interviews to the network but has lashed out at unfavorable commentary. He has criticized Fox anchor Chris Wallace as well as Shepard Smith, who left the network last year.

“Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great!”

