Joy Behar is at her wits’ end with ever-changing COVID-19 mask mandates.
The longtime co-host of “The View” said she doesn’t plan to stop wearing a face mask despite the decline of coronavirus cases across the country and the expected easing of masking guidelines.
“Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow a 100% what they tell me because they keep changing it,” Behar, 79, said on Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show. “A very short time ago, they were saying put the N95 masks on, and now … and now they’re saying ‘you don’t have to wear them anymore.’”
“So, if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater, if I go into … a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely,” she added. “Because why do I need the flu or a cold even? And so I’m listening to myself right now. I don’t think it’s 100% safe yet.”
In the opening segment of the Emmy-winning chatfest, the co-hosts debated the effectiveness of wearing masks and the constantly evolving protocols since the start of the pandemic two years ago.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency would “soon put guidance in place” on the wearing of masks based on science and data.
On Monday, New York state’s daily death toll hit its lowest level in two months.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
