Joy Behar insists the Democratic Party isn’t undergoing a major leftward shift while conceding that “every” Democrat she meets would vote for Sen. Bernard Sanders.
The ladies of ABC’s “The View” debated the future of the Democratic Party on Monday as the Vermont senator continues to pull in primary wins across the country.
Ms. Behar took issue with co-host Meghan McCain’s view that the “era of the moderate Democrat is long gone” despite acknowledging that no one she knows would reject the candidate’s socialist policies.
“I think the era of the moderate Democrat is long gone. I think it’s full socialism all day long and at least we know now as conservatives it’s going to be the Squad, AOC,” Ms. Mcain said.
“I don’t know if that’s true,” Ms. Behar countered.
“You love him,” Ms. McCain exclaimed. “You named your dog after him!”
It was only moments earlier that Ms. Behar confirmed her preference for Mr. Sanders’ brand of socialism over another four years of President Trump.
“Truth be known, every Democrat that I speak to today and yesterday says, ‘if he’s the nominee, I’m voting for him because we want Trump out,'” she said. “It’s a question of the moderates and the independents and getting them on board — and the Never Trumpers and the people who have a lot of money — you want them to vote too.”
Ms. Behar later said that she “changed her mind” on Mr. Sanders.
“I think at that time [in July 2017], I thought Hillary was a shoo-in, so I was having fun with Bernie,” the co-host said of an interview with Mr. Sanders.
She may like Socialism/Communism, but we will see how long she likes it when her property and bank account is confiscated and everything in America Nationalized. When she goes hungry and has to wait in line for food, if there is food. Wait in line for health care, if there is health care and even then it will be rationed.
She doesn’t read nor listen to the accounts of other people who come from these Communist countries, and their stories of oppression. True oppression.
Funny how they love Bernie the Communist. I agree with alethia, when the rich are striped of their incomes Bernie will be laughing all the way to his comfortable position of power. Are the Democrats this stupid? So they not know the only rich will be the ones of power?
Yes Linda, Democrats are that stupid. I know many and they are foaming at the mouth to vote for Sanders.
You can tell them the truth, show them history books and they still want communism.
Typical brain dead Democrat. She thinks that the 10-20 contacts she has in Hollyweird represents the rest of the country.
They never learn.
3
“Truth be known, every Democrat that I speak to today and yesterday says…” Well now there are two problems with that. One is democrats and he other is the one’s she knows. In other words that statement isn’t worth two buffalo chips. Wait until we the people speak in November. It won’t make any difference who the dems nominate. They’ll lose in a landslide win for Trump. KAG