Joy Behar insists the Democratic Party isn’t undergoing a major leftward shift while conceding that “every” Democrat she meets would vote for Sen. Bernard Sanders.

The ladies of ABC’s “The View” debated the future of the Democratic Party on Monday as the Vermont senator continues to pull in primary wins across the country.

Ms. Behar took issue with co-host Meghan McCain’s view that the “era of the moderate Democrat is long gone” despite acknowledging that no one she knows would reject the candidate’s socialist policies.

“I think the era of the moderate Democrat is long gone. I think it’s full socialism all day long and at least we know now as conservatives it’s going to be the Squad, AOC,” Ms. Mcain said.

“I don’t know if that’s true,” Ms. Behar countered.

“You love him,” Ms. McCain exclaimed. “You named your dog after him!”

It was only moments earlier that Ms. Behar confirmed her preference for Mr. Sanders’ brand of socialism over another four years of President Trump.

“Truth be known, every Democrat that I speak to today and yesterday says, ‘if he’s the nominee, I’m voting for him because we want Trump out,'” she said. “It’s a question of the moderates and the independents and getting them on board — and the Never Trumpers and the people who have a lot of money — you want them to vote too.”

Ms. Behar later said that she “changed her mind” on Mr. Sanders.

“I think at that time [in July 2017], I thought Hillary was a shoo-in, so I was having fun with Bernie,” the co-host said of an interview with Mr. Sanders.

