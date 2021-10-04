Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to hand back his account that was suspended after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Lawyers for Trump filed for an injunction on Friday against the social media giant and CEO Jack Dorsey over what it said amounted to a violation of the former president’s First Amendment protections.

“Defendant exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate,” reads the filing.

The filing argues that Democrats coerced Twitter into removing Trump from the platform that serves as important means of transmitting news and information. It pointed to past court rulings that called the Internet “the modern public square.”

The legal action is the latest in the lawsuit that was initiated by Trump in July against social media companies that had removed him from their platforms. The complaint pointed to past remarks by prominent congressional Democrats calling for Trump to be suspended from Twitter for making misleading and inflammatory remarks.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account days after the deadly insurrection in the U.S. Capitol citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.” Trump has also been banned from Facebook.

The most recent legal filing pointed to more recent statements by President Joe Biden and other administration officials criticizing social media for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. The filing argued that Twitter was working with the White House to convert its platform into a “Ministry of Truth,” a reference to George Orwell’s dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.

The filing also said that Twitter has selectively enforced its standards, pointing out that the Taliban’s account is still active on the platform.

