Jet-setting climate czar John Kerry is reportedly thinking of fleeing the Biden administration just before a potential GOP takeover of Congress, escaping likely scrutiny into his payroll and globetrotting ways.
Kerry, former Massachusetts Democratic senator and Secretary of State, can see which way the headwinds are blowing on Election Day, and it’s not good for him.
Does he really need to be repeatedly hauled before the Republican-controlled Senate to justify his job, his jet, his staff and his carbon-emitting world travels?
Kerry has arrogantly refused to release even his climate czar payroll to the Herald.
Can you imagine what Republicans like Sen. Tom Cotton will do if the GOP runs the show on Capitol Hill? Kerry’s payroll will be the least of his problems.
Axios, a Kerry friendly media organization, broke the news of the former senator’s possible departure, saying he was “actively considering” quitting after next month’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Naturally he wants to get in one last world trip.
A Kerry spokeswoman denied the move was in the works, probably to avoid the appearance that Kerry is a lame duck.
“I can’t stress enough Secretary Kerry has no plans to depart, and his sole focus is COP27, period, and anything else is baseless speculation,” spokesperson Whitney Smith said.
But the timing of a Kerry departure makes sense given the Nov. 8 election is looming, where the latest polls show Republicans making gains in races across the country.
Kerry is a political animal, and he doesn’t need a reminder of what a GOP lightning rod he’s become for Joe Biden. He would be absolutely tortured by a Republican Congress.
“He doesn’t relish being hauled before his colleagues in a potentially Republican-controlled Senate or House to defend his approach to lowering carbon emissions, including his family’s private jet,” Axios reported. “While Kerry enjoys a wealthy lifestyle from his wife’s fortune, he is interested in returning to the private sector to increase his own personal net worth.”
Kerry may still reconsider whether to leave. Axios says he is “both indefatigable and a little frustrated. There’s not a meeting — or a flight — he won’t take to urge other countries or companies to do more on climate.”
No kidding. But if Kerry does return to the private sector, he can at least then go back to his wife’s private jet, the Flying Squirrel. Under the Biden administration he’s been forced to ride commercial. How pedestrian.
Kerry could be one of just a number of Biden appointees to get out of Dodge before Republicans seize control and start launching investigations.
Expect many more departures in the coming weeks, as Democrats and Republicans start to envision the Biden Lame Duck administration.
The only good thing that I can say about John Kerry is that he doesn’t pretend to be a Republican RINO. Like Liz Chaney, Mitt Romney and many other RINOs.
He has been a dishonorable, dishonest Democrat even before the 1960’s.
Being himself one of the worst contributors to political pollution as a user of fake environmental imaginary dangers to enrich the coffers and government positions of the Democrat party turned Socialist, Kerry himself needs to step to the front of the line of accountability. Just how much catsup can his wife’s company sell in Iran these days? That is not catsup on the shirts of our terrorist attacked military shirts. He needs to jump the first swift boat that takes him out of politics for good, then be dumped far out to sea, where his kind of American debilitating pollution and American energy destruction will never again be found. If you wait long enough, God’s rain always clears and cleans out the air and the skies, and the muddy Washington swamp waters that have brought Kerry type indoctrination acid rains upon the government houses of THE PEOPLE that have been eating away at their very foundation for decades. John Kerry, never the solution, just more of the problem beginning with MAGA denial of the first order of betrayal, that will only end in the pollution of their well-crafted poverty, social chaos and corruption, sans the energy to produce as God designed us to be, not flying squirls like Kerry who jump ship and abandon the forest when their chestnuts are about to be roasted.
We saw what the Democrat takeover did to the country after the Republicans were in control so things can only get better. As for the non-essential jog of climate czar, remember what happened to Nickolas II!
My biggest fear is that Kerry is seen riding a bicycle in my neighborhood….
Don’t let the door hit you in the a$$ on your way out. What a waste of a carbon footprint.
The thugs and crooks are starving to eat up our democratic CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC!
All democrats are a complete waste of life and the blood suckers of all that is good and decent for a society to grow and prosper! They gladly eat our rewards and hard honest work like dogs who can keep eating and eating, vomit and continue eating! “Then we change America”, Schmuck Schumer
Check out Rip McIntosh’s “Rip’s Newsletter . Has a good article on “The Hoax of Global Warming.”
Put John Kerry in the same boat with Liz and Hillary. They’re all useless idiots.