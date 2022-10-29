Jet-setting climate czar John Kerry is reportedly thinking of fleeing the Biden administration just before a potential GOP takeover of Congress, escaping likely scrutiny into his payroll and globetrotting ways.

Kerry, former Massachusetts Democratic senator and Secretary of State, can see which way the headwinds are blowing on Election Day, and it’s not good for him.

Does he really need to be repeatedly hauled before the Republican-controlled Senate to justify his job, his jet, his staff and his carbon-emitting world travels?

Kerry has arrogantly refused to release even his climate czar payroll to the Herald.

Can you imagine what Republicans like Sen. Tom Cotton will do if the GOP runs the show on Capitol Hill? Kerry’s payroll will be the least of his problems.

Axios, a Kerry friendly media organization, broke the news of the former senator’s possible departure, saying he was “actively considering” quitting after next month’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Naturally he wants to get in one last world trip.

A Kerry spokeswoman denied the move was in the works, probably to avoid the appearance that Kerry is a lame duck.

“I can’t stress enough Secretary Kerry has no plans to depart, and his sole focus is COP27, period, and anything else is baseless speculation,” spokesperson Whitney Smith said.

But the timing of a Kerry departure makes sense given the Nov. 8 election is looming, where the latest polls show Republicans making gains in races across the country.

Kerry is a political animal, and he doesn’t need a reminder of what a GOP lightning rod he’s become for Joe Biden. He would be absolutely tortured by a Republican Congress.

“He doesn’t relish being hauled before his colleagues in a potentially Republican-controlled Senate or House to defend his approach to lowering carbon emissions, including his family’s private jet,” Axios reported. “While Kerry enjoys a wealthy lifestyle from his wife’s fortune, he is interested in returning to the private sector to increase his own personal net worth.”

Kerry may still reconsider whether to leave. Axios says he is “both indefatigable and a little frustrated. There’s not a meeting — or a flight — he won’t take to urge other countries or companies to do more on climate.”

No kidding. But if Kerry does return to the private sector, he can at least then go back to his wife’s private jet, the Flying Squirrel. Under the Biden administration he’s been forced to ride commercial. How pedestrian.

Kerry could be one of just a number of Biden appointees to get out of Dodge before Republicans seize control and start launching investigations.

Expect many more departures in the coming weeks, as Democrats and Republicans start to envision the Biden Lame Duck administration.

