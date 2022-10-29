Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is targeting Arizona Republicans for defeat with a new $500,000 ad buy from her PAC attacking the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state.
“I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if lived in Arizona, I absolutely would,” Cheney says in a new 30-second ad released Friday.
The ad, titled “Honor,” features remarks Cheney gave earlier this month in Tempe, Arizona, at an event hosted by the McCain Institute. Speaking at Arizona State University, Cheney said that Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem should be defeated because they questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Kari Lake seems pretty happy about Cheney’s efforts.
We JUST hit $300K raised in a SINGLE DAY! Shoutout to Liz Cheney, my biggest fundraiser yet ♥️
Let’s keep going!! DONATE⤵️https://t.co/XJKyq7uzXn https://t.co/HyGwu0IqUx
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 29, 2022
“Cheney’s Hatefulness Backfires In Arizona”
The cons, lies, hate, hypocrisy and treachery of this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
This Liz Chaney is nothing but a hateful RINO Democrat.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, immoral, demonic, socialist Democrat Party and their Democrat RINOs revolves around and its philosophy that is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
“We just raised $300K in a single day”,,,,shows she is just in it for the money.
She’s in it just for the money? Nah, I believe she’s a fighter and patriot. She doesn’t like to see her country destroyed. Go Kari Lake!
Nah, it’s just a jab at Cheney.
inluminatuo – Either you didn’t read or didn’t understand what you read.
“Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is targeting Arizona Republicans for defeat with a new $500,000 ad buy from her PAC attacking the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state.” Cheney said that Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem should be defeated because they questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election.
This resulted in Kari Lake supporters getting angered at the RINO Liz Chaney and donated $300K to the Kari Lake campaign.
I’m surprised Inlminatuo would write that. “She’s in it for the money?” Why do you think that?
liz, so much hate, so many lies. Try to recover some self-respect and just stop.
Now that she’s persona non grata in Wyoming she’s trying to inflict her cancerous ideas concerning the 2020 eletion. Soon, very soon, much of the truth which has been suppressed by Democrat bureaucracies in charge of voting in many states is going to come to light and it won’t be pretty for the likes of Liz Cheney and the original Trump haters.
There’s only a few months left before she’s gone, but the leadership of the RNC needs to just kick her out of the republican party. She is nothing but a cancer to the party and her excessive hate of Trump has destroyed her common sense and thinking abilities. The republicans just need to ignore her. Being ignored is a blow to her ego because she has been happy being in the spotlight.
I think the Cheney family have proven to be politically amoral for years. The two drivers for this clan seem to be: 1) Make as Much Money as Possible from others, without really working, and 2) Sustain the Cheney Myth of “Patriotism” against all skeptics, especially those with hard evidence of their actions.
Two people who should just disappear from the political scene are Liz and Hillary. Both of them are useless.