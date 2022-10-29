Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is targeting Arizona Republicans for defeat with a new $500,000 ad buy from her PAC attacking the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state.

“I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if lived in Arizona, I absolutely would,” Cheney says in a new 30-second ad released Friday.

The ad, titled “Honor,” features remarks Cheney gave earlier this month in Tempe, Arizona, at an event hosted by the McCain Institute. Speaking at Arizona State University, Cheney said that Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem should be defeated because they questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election.

— Read more from Fox Business

Kari Lake seems pretty happy about Cheney’s efforts.

We JUST hit $300K raised in a SINGLE DAY! Shoutout to Liz Cheney, my biggest fundraiser yet ♥️ Let’s keep going!! DONATE⤵️https://t.co/XJKyq7uzXn https://t.co/HyGwu0IqUx — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 29, 2022