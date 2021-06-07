Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin broke with the party on Sunday, announcing that he will not vote for the For the People Act.

Manchin, who represents West Virginia, clearly stated his opposition to the sweeping voting rights bill and also said that he would not support Democratic efforts to alter filibuster rules to help push President Joe Biden’s agenda through an evenly divided Senate in an op-ed for the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act,” Manchin wrote. “Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.”

The For the People Act features a wide range of provisions aimed at expanding access to ballots and ending partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts including automatic voter registration for all who are eligible, ensuring the right to vote for those who have completed felony sentences, enhancing federal support for voting security and tightening fundraising rules for super PACs.

It was introduced by Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., in January in response to the 2020 presidential election, and passed in the House by a vote of 220-210 in March, with just one Democrat joining all of the chamber’s Republicans in opposing the measure.

Manchin cited the lack of Republican support in announcing his opposition to the bill, referencing GOP support for actions following the riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“This more than 800-page bill has garnered zero Republican support. Why?” Manchin said. “Are the very Republican senators who voted to impeach Trump because of actions that led to an attack on our democracy unwilling to support actions to strengthen our democracy? Are these same senators, whom many in my party applauded for their courage, now threats to the very democracy we seek to protect?”

Manchin pushed instead for the Senate to push through the narrower John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which has garnered support from Rep. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

“The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would update the formula states and localities must use to ensure proposed voting laws do not restrict the rights of any particular group or population,” he said.

Manchin added that he does not support weakening or eliminating the filibuster to pass the voting rights measures through the Senate without Republican support, citing opposition by Democratic senators when Trump sought to remove the rule in 2017. To end a filibuster, 60 votes are needed.

“Do we really want to live in an America where one party can dictate and demand everything and anything it wants, whenever it wants?” said Manchin. “I have always said, ‘If I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it.’ And I cannot explain strictly partisan election reform or blowing up the Senate rules to expedite one party’s agenda.”

Chris Wallace tells Manchin he’s doing the filibuster ‘exactly the wrong way’ and he’s being ‘naive’ about Republicans.



“You said you oppose scrapping the filibuster,” Wallace noted. “The question I have is whether or not — and you say that you hope that will bring the parties together — the question I have is whether or not you’re doing it exactly the wrong way?” — “Hear me out on this,” the Fox News host continued. “If you were to keep the idea that maybe you would vote to kill the filibuster, wouldn’t that give Republicans an incentive to actually negotiate because old Joe Manchin is out there and who knows what he’s going to do? By taking it off the table, haven’t you empowered Republicans to be obstructionists?” — “Sen. McConnell, the head of the Republicans in the Senate, says that he’s 100% focused on blocking the Biden agenda. Question: Aren’t you being naive about this continuing talk about bipartisan cooperation?”, Wallace added.

Does Chris Wallace have a position to push with the following comments and questions from the interview?

Manchin’s op-ed prompted pushback from Democrats, who criticized him for holding up protection for voters as both Florida and Georgia have implemented sweeping laws limiting vote-by-mail and other forms of voting and the Texas state Senate passed a bill restricting the use of mail-in ballots, limiting early voting hours and eliminating ballot drop boxes and drive-through voting locations, prompting condemnation from President Joe Biden and a walkout by House Democrats.

“The unraveling of our fragile democracy is occurring right in front of our eyes and at breakneck speed,” Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas wrote on Twitter. “I can’t understand the Dems contributing to that demise by failing to respond urgently to voter suppression laws happening in states like mine.”

The entire interview is below.



