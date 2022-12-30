Joe Biden’s been dreaming of the Oval office since at least the late 1980s. In January 2021, having struck an unknown number of Faustian bargains (putting both his soul and America in peril), he finally realized that dream. And wouldn’t you know it…he’s miserable. Apparently, being top dog in America, at least in Biden’s world, isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, leaving him whining that he’s having a harder time of it than any other president, ever.

It hasn’t always gone well for American presidents. Washington had to guide a brand-new nation. Madison had to fight the British. Lincoln presided over the Civil War, and Grant was responsible for rebuilding a war-torn nation. Woodrow Wilson got America into World War One. Franklin Roosevelt, from his wheelchair, presided over the Depression (with horrible results) and World War II. Truman made the tough decision to drop the bomb, Kennedy was embroiled in the Bay of Pigs, Johnson escalated the Vietnam War, Nixon ended the war, Reagan had to undo the damage Carter caused, and Dubya faced the aftermath of 9/11. And of course, Trump had to face the virulent hatred of both Democrats and Republicans.

But the real martyr in the White House, according to Chris Whipple’s The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, is Biden. No one has had a harder time of it than poor Joe. At least, that’s what Biden thinks:

President Joe Biden believes he’s had it worse than President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, is angry with his media coverage and is suspicious of the Secret Service – believing the Major Biden biting incident didn’t go down as said, according to a forthcoming book.

‘I think there are times when he feels that God dealt him a terrible hand – worse than FDR’s,’ White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told author Chris Whipple for his book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House.

Roosevelt was president through the Great Depression and most of World War II.

Klain opened up to Whipple about how the president gets frustrated when the media ‘invents’ crises – citing last year’s supply chain kerfuffle as an example.

‘If there isn’t a real panic, it seems like the media invents the panic,’ Klain continued.

Biden’s travails, according to the Daily Mail article from which the above quotation comes, include COVID, which he knew about when he ran; the above-mentioned supply chain problem, which resulted from the lockdown and vaccine policies he championed; the Ukraine war, which he aggressively sought; and the mess at the Southern border, which resulted directly from his opening the border. In other words, Biden is the beleaguered victim of problems he created or exacerbated.

Offsetting those disasters, as the same Daily Mail article points out, have been the legislative successes a Democrat-controlled Congress delivered, including the most recent obscene spending bill.

In the same book, Biden denigrates the men and women who are sworn to throw themselves between him and a bullet—namely, the Secret Service. Again, from the Daily Mail:

According to The Independent, which also obtained a copy of the book, the president fears there are ‘MAGA sympathizers’ in the ranks of the Secret Service because the agency is ‘full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.’

Biden was disturbed that the agency lost droves of text messages for the period that included the January 6 Capitol attack, the author said.

‘Wary of his own Secret Service agents, the president no longer spoke freely in their presence,’ Whipple wrote.

What really seems to have gotten Biden’s knickers in a twist is that he disbelieves the Secret Service’s claim that Major, the rescue German Shepherd, bit one of the agents:

Biden was walking a friend around the residence and pointed to where the attack allegedly occurred.

‘Look, the Secret Service are never up here. It didn’t happen,’ the president said, according to Whipple’s account.

Biden thought ‘somebody was lying … about the way the incident had gone down.’

Given that Major went on to bite a National Park Service employee—and no one has ever claimed that NPS employees are conservatives—before his final banishment from the White House, Biden’s paranoia about the Secret Service is a bit hard to take seriously. But of course, Biden himself is hard to take seriously.

Biden is discovering that the American people, in their wisdom, knew beginning in the late 1980s that he was not White House material. Nevertheless, here he is, occupying the White House, as stupid and corrupt as ever, with the added difficulty of incipient dementia. It would be better, obviously, if Trump were still president, but knowing Biden is paranoid and unhappy is something of a consolation prize.

