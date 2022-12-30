Joe Biden’s been dreaming of the Oval office since at least the late 1980s. In January 2021, having struck an unknown number of Faustian bargains (putting both his soul and America in peril), he finally realized that dream. And wouldn’t you know it…he’s miserable. Apparently, being top dog in America, at least in Biden’s world, isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, leaving him whining that he’s having a harder time of it than any other president, ever.
It hasn’t always gone well for American presidents. Washington had to guide a brand-new nation. Madison had to fight the British. Lincoln presided over the Civil War, and Grant was responsible for rebuilding a war-torn nation. Woodrow Wilson got America into World War One. Franklin Roosevelt, from his wheelchair, presided over the Depression (with horrible results) and World War II. Truman made the tough decision to drop the bomb, Kennedy was embroiled in the Bay of Pigs, Johnson escalated the Vietnam War, Nixon ended the war, Reagan had to undo the damage Carter caused, and Dubya faced the aftermath of 9/11. And of course, Trump had to face the virulent hatred of both Democrats and Republicans.
Sad Joe Biden image by Andrea Widburg using YouTube screen grab and tears.
But the real martyr in the White House, according to Chris Whipple’s The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, is Biden. No one has had a harder time of it than poor Joe. At least, that’s what Biden thinks:
President Joe Biden believes he’s had it worse than President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, is angry with his media coverage and is suspicious of the Secret Service – believing the Major Biden biting incident didn’t go down as said, according to a forthcoming book.
‘I think there are times when he feels that God dealt him a terrible hand – worse than FDR’s,’ White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told author Chris Whipple for his book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House.
Roosevelt was president through the Great Depression and most of World War II.
Klain opened up to Whipple about how the president gets frustrated when the media ‘invents’ crises – citing last year’s supply chain kerfuffle as an example.
[snip]
‘If there isn’t a real panic, it seems like the media invents the panic,’ Klain continued.
Biden’s travails, according to the Daily Mail article from which the above quotation comes, include COVID, which he knew about when he ran; the above-mentioned supply chain problem, which resulted from the lockdown and vaccine policies he championed; the Ukraine war, which he aggressively sought; and the mess at the Southern border, which resulted directly from his opening the border. In other words, Biden is the beleaguered victim of problems he created or exacerbated.
Offsetting those disasters, as the same Daily Mail article points out, have been the legislative successes a Democrat-controlled Congress delivered, including the most recent obscene spending bill.
In the same book, Biden denigrates the men and women who are sworn to throw themselves between him and a bullet—namely, the Secret Service. Again, from the Daily Mail:
According to The Independent, which also obtained a copy of the book, the president fears there are ‘MAGA sympathizers’ in the ranks of the Secret Service because the agency is ‘full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.’
Biden was disturbed that the agency lost droves of text messages for the period that included the January 6 Capitol attack, the author said.
‘Wary of his own Secret Service agents, the president no longer spoke freely in their presence,’ Whipple wrote.
What really seems to have gotten Biden’s knickers in a twist is that he disbelieves the Secret Service’s claim that Major, the rescue German Shepherd, bit one of the agents:
Biden was walking a friend around the residence and pointed to where the attack allegedly occurred.
‘Look, the Secret Service are never up here. It didn’t happen,’ the president said, according to Whipple’s account.
Biden thought ‘somebody was lying … about the way the incident had gone down.’
Given that Major went on to bite a National Park Service employee—and no one has ever claimed that NPS employees are conservatives—before his final banishment from the White House, Biden’s paranoia about the Secret Service is a bit hard to take seriously. But of course, Biden himself is hard to take seriously.
Biden is discovering that the American people, in their wisdom, knew beginning in the late 1980s that he was not White House material. Nevertheless, here he is, occupying the White House, as stupid and corrupt as ever, with the added difficulty of incipient dementia. It would be better, obviously, if Trump were still president, but knowing Biden is paranoid and unhappy is something of a consolation prize.
© Copyright © 2022 American Thinker, All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
What has happened to him he has brought on himself or allowed those in the cicle around him to let happen. His misunderstood from the beginning how he happened to be elected (if he truly was ELECTED by the people). It certainly wasn’t to undo what Donald Trump had done but the far left forced him to follow that path. Since then it is difficult how much control he himself now has over his decisions. The tragedy he was put in place to placate the Trump-haters and that has proved a misfire for the rest of the country.
Martyr? He could resign anytime it becomes too much of a burden for him.
So Biden is feeling really burdened by the job he has!?!? Well the problems he has are of his own making and he is right to feel like he is not a good president. When you ruin our energy programs, open up the border to MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS, run inflation up by 14.2% over when you became the president, and destroy our economy, you should feel extremely bad but not for yourself, for the American citizens who are actually suffering because of your idiotic mistakes.
This man needs to be impeached and put out of the White House ASAP! He has us headed down the path to socialism and we must stop him before he succeeds in doing so.
WAKE UP AMERICA AND ENCOURAGE ALL OF YOUR REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL REPS TO IMPEACH BIDEN AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE!!!
Since he has been in office, it is more and more readily apparent why the shenanigans were pulled to get him in the White House. He is the Great White Hope of Liberalism in this country. He is the Captain Kirk of the Starship America—he will boldly go where no President has gone before. Much to our demise.
Thanks to Bite-Me Biden and his Communist cronies, this country is going to hell in a handbasket even more so than it did under his Satanic boss Fuehrer Barry the Fairy Obama. I have absolutely no sympathy whatsoever for the senile old Communist hypocrite nor anyone who voted for him or supports him. I just wish that normal people didn’t have to live with the results of his stupidity
Stop and think on what has been taking place in our country. It is all very much intentionally being done to transform our way of life.