Following news that President Trump tested positive for Covid-19, the Joe Biden campaign said it would stop running negative campaign ads. Joe Biden’s promise was broken almost immediately, and the reasons are stunning. What’s next in the Trump vs Biden 2020 election as Trump continues his coronavirus recovery, and Joe Biden continues to stumble?

With the outpouring of bipartisan support for President Trump’s recovery, Joe Biden’s broken promise surely doesn’t help his campaign. Polls have tightened, and Joe Biden can’t afford another misstep.

The president continues his coronavirus recovery and even gave supporters a surprise drive by. Plus, Michael Moore thinks this is all just one big hoax.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

