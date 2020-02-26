Disney is unveiling its first openly gay animated character in the new Pixar movie “Onward.”

The movie, which debuts in theaters March 6, reportedly introduces a self-identified lesbian character named Officer Specter, who is a purple cyclops. The officer is voiced by actress and screenwriter Lena Waithe, who is a lesbian in real life.

“My girlfriend’s daughter got me pulling my hair out,” Officer Specter says in the movie, Yahoo Entertainment reported.

The filmmakers said the matter-of-fact introduction of the character’s sexual orientation is on purpose.

“It’s a modern fantasy world and we want to represent the modern world,” director Dan Scanlon told Yahoo.

“It just kind of happened,” added producer Kori Rae. “The scene, when we wrote it, was kind of fitting and it opens up the world a little bit, and that’s what we wanted.”

This will be the first openly gay character in an animated film but Disney has unveiled gay characters in other films before. Previous efforts to include gay characters, like in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and the “Beauty and the Beast” live-action remake, have been criticized by many for not going far enough to accuratly represent the LGBTQ+ community.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]