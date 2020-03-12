Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has officially declared March 10 “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” in honor of local abortionists.

Mr. Frey said the proclamation honors local clinics like Whole Woman’s Health, which has been providing abortions in the area since 2012.

“Every day, abortion providers like Whole Woman’s Health deliver high quality care in the face of harassment and threats to abortion access at the federal and local levels,” the mayor said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m proud to recognize today as Abortion Provider Appreciation Day to celebrate Whole Woman’s Health as an essential part of our community.”

The groups Gender Justice and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance announced the mayor’s decision in a press release, saying National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day first began in 1996 in honor of abortionist David Gunn, who was fatally shot during an anti-abortion protest outside his Florida clinic in 1993.

“Since then, the day has grown to include celebration of local providers who continue to provide compassionate, dedicated, and patient-centered care to their communities,” the press release said.

