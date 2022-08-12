Reckitt’s Mead Johnson has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to provide enough baby formula base powder to make 6 million servings.

The company said it will import 331,000 pounds of the powder from its nutrition facility in Delicias, Mexico.

“Once it is blended and packaged, in the United States, it will yield the equivalent of 6 million 8-oz servings of PurAmino, Mead Johnson’s amino acid-based formula. This initial shipment of PurAmino will be produced in August, and is expected to be distributed immediately following the completion of Reckitt’s stringent quality and safety checks in the U.S.”

Reckitt said the PurAmino specialty formula is designed to feed babies and toddlers “who cannot digest other types of formula because of a cow’s milk protein allergy, multiple food allergies, or a number of gastrointestinal conditions.

This PurAmino formula will be distributed primarily through hospitals and other healthcare settings to ensure access to this medically critical product for the babies who need it.”

The PurAmino will be transported to Reckitt’s facility in Zeeland, Michigan, “where it will be packaged and distributed via Mead Johnson’s existing distribution network.”

Reckitt said it is helping to address the critical shortage of baby formula in the United States by operating its plants 24 hours a day, seven days a week; seeking approval to import base powder from its Singapore facility and funding the transportation of that powder; and working with its partners and retailers “to expedite orders and prioritize formula at their distribution centers to fill shelves more quickly.”

Mead Johnson, which is owned by Reckitt, makes the Enfamil brand of baby formula.

Last week, the FDA announced a hypoallergenic baby formula for infants that are allergic to cow’s milk protein, Nestlé SMA Nutrition Althéra, is being imported from The Netherlands.

The FDA for months has been working with foreign manufacturers to import baby formula because of a critical shortage in the United States.

The shortage was in part sparked by a national recall of baby formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, which then was shut down for three months starting in February.

Abbott, one of the largest manufacturers of formula in the United States recalled Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas.

That recall resulted in empty store shelves and retailers putting limits on how much a person could buy. The supply had already been tight because of supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott in Michigan re-started on June 4 but shut down two weeks later because of the storm damage. The plant restarted in early July.

