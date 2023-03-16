Recently released videos of the January 6, 2021 event at the US Capitol have outraged every good Patriot who cherishes the Constitution and the American ideal. Despite more than two years of relentless leftist grandstanding and phony sanctimony over the episode, what the videos actually reveal is exactly what the intellectually honest among us contended all along. Hysterical claims of the gathering being fraught with “violence,” and an “attempted coup” were entirely fabricated by leftist Democrats, aided and abetted by shameless RINO lackeys such as former Congressman Adam Kinzinger and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

The entire situation as presented to America was contrived, and for a specific purpose. Yet to the degree that the leftist Democrats and their Fake News parakeets were believed by the public, the propaganda effort was a resounding success. Sure they have egg on their seditious faces now that the truth is being brought out into the light of day. But what does that matter? They had a purpose in all of it, and they succeeded. In a few weeks, “mainstream” media will have moved on, and the perpetrators of this horrendous, treasonous scam on America will simply pretend it never happened.

Nevertheless, those who have any hope of ever seeing America restored as a land of “Truth and Justice” should never forget the unfolding of events prior to January 6, the actualities of the day itself, and the vast web of orchestrated fraud that was unleashed, on cue, in its aftermath. Together, they laid the groundwork for uncontested leftist dominance, and the unending chain of disasters that have befallen America ever since. Only by diligently reminding Americans of what really happened, can the architects of evil eventually be identified, prosecuted, and punished to the fullest extent of the law… the real law! Anything less will only guarantee that every future leftist/Democrat effort to seize power in an illicit manner will be unhindered by any fear of legal retribution. At that point, leftists will hold unassailable power, which we can be certain they will exercise over us.

Leftist Democrats lived in fear of public backlash over the flagrantly stolen 2020 Presidential Election. Despite loud mockery and denigration of “election deniers” in hopes of silencing them, We the People weren’t buying the propaganda of the Democrat/Media Axis, with its absurd mantra that the 2020 circus was “the most secure election in the Nation’s history.” Donald Trump led the movement, continuing to remind us of what we all saw on the morning of November 4. The momentum of outrage persisted, and had to be broken. It was imperative for their survival that leftists/Democrats somehow got past playing “defensive.”

We’ve seen this pattern before! In February of 1933, the Reichstag, the seat of German government, burned to the ground. The act was done to shock the German people, and rally them against a “common enemy.” The Nazis, the very people who had set the fire, spent the next 6 years pointing fingers at their political enemies, and in particular, the Jews, as the “culprits.” By November of 1938 they had sufficiently propagandized the populace for the opportune moment to unleash their horror on the targeted and vilified Jewish population with the infamous “Krystallnacht,” brutalizing innocent Jews, vandalizing their businesses and properties, and inciting every form of hatred against them.

From such depravity and brutality, Hitler’s Reich gained enormous clout, based on the fear it instilled, and the blind obedience it garnered from a cowed population that had been programmed to forfeit its collective soul. Fast forward to January of 2021. In our current age of instant communications, the parallel episodes followed much more closely, which is even more proof that they were thoroughly pre-planned as such. Yet the underlying ploy was exactly the same.

Immediately on the heels of the January 6 debacle, leftist Democrats and their entire Fake News apparatus went into high gear, insisting that the greatest threat ever facing the Nation had barely been rebuffed. In reality, when things became chaotic at the Capitol, President Trump merely told people to go home, ending the gathering right then and there. But not before the leftists could choreograph several circumstances which they could endlessly tout as an “insurrection.” Given the near total lack of “push back” from the Right, in the face of all the brazen lies and accusations, leftists/Democrats knew they could proceed with the next phase of their plan. And that’s when “Big Tech” went into action.

Twitter, under the control of leftist Jack Dorsey and his West Coast underlings, suspended President Trump’s Twitter account, silencing the single biggest voice against the Democrat/Media Axis. Amazon pulled the plug on the social media platform “Parler,” which Conservatives had embraced as an alternative to the increasingly oppressive and biased Twitter. This, along with intimidation tactics from Dominion Voting Systems, who filed lawsuits targeting anyone who dared mention that their machines were corrupt, led to the silencing of the stolen election by major new outlets such as Fox and Newsmax.

Consequently, the “New Order” had a veritable “green light” for its intended overthrow of our Constitutional Republic, with barely a peep of protest to be heard on any national scale. At least that was the plan. Given the horrendous damage that has since been done to our Nation on every front, both foreign and domestic, it is clear that the leftists believe they can inflict such devastation at will, with no accountability. The passivity, the compliance, and the general acquiescence of the American people to the war being waged against them largely validated the enemy’s strategy.

So now the cloak of deceit is being removed from the January 6 charade and all of the phony and detestable leftist/Democrat and RINO “moralizing” that we had to endure ever since. The degree to which the entire D.C. Swamp/Sewer, from Nancy Pelosi to the murderous members of the Capitol “Police,” to the J6 Committee colluded to perpetrate the greatest criminal fraud against America in its history is now beyond question. And its pernicious nature goes far beyond those political prisoners who are still illegally incarcerated in the D.C. Gulag. Yet it remains to be seen if the real criminals will ever receive real justice.

The single point on which it all hinges is whether “our side” will take the reins and demand it, with no room for compromise. We are dealing with an enemy that is no less pernicious than the Nazis. It is the very definition of insanity to expect those who operate on that basis to own up to their crimes. And if we approach due process from a place of such naive passivity and collegiality that we are willing to wait for the evil doers to admit to their vile actions, we will wait forever, with nothing to show for it. We have history as our teacher.

