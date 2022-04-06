Former White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump testified via video for nearly eight hours before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The daughter of former President Donald Trump was initially asked to testify in January. Ivanka Trump made no clear attempts to avoid revealing information by invoking the Fifth Amendment or executive privilege in her testimony Tuesday, said committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

“She’s answering questions,” Thompson told reporters. “Not in a broad, chatty term, but she’s answering questions.”

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, testified for six hours before the committee, the first Trump family member to meet with investigators.

The White House said in March that President Joe Biden would not invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Kushner or other former Donald Trump advisers Michael Flynn and Peter Navarro.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Ivanka Trump, as one of former president’s top aides, was with her father most of the day as the insurrection unfolded and spent time in Oval Office meetings with him, NBC News reported.

Other White House officials have testified that Ivanka Trump was in the room as her father spoke with former Vice President Mike Pence on the phone.

Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Tuesday afternoon the panel “has a lot of work ahead” as they prepare to begin public hearings sometime in May.

The committee indicated for the first time last month that it has evidence suggesting the former president’s involvement with a criminal conspiracy to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

