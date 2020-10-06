U.S. markets climbed on Monday after President Donald Trump announced he would be discharged from the hospital in the evening after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 465.83, or 1.68%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 2.32%.
Stocks shot to their session highs after Trump tweeted that he will be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, easing concerns among investors about the president’s condition.
Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he would depart from the hospital in Maryland at 6:30 p.m. after being admitted Friday when his oxygen levels dropped. The president said he was “feeling really good” but his physician Dr. Sean Conley said he “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”
Stock for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals surged 7.13% after the White House said Trump received an 8-gram dose of its antibody drug cocktail as a precautionary measure.
Companies developing COVID-19 vaccine candidates also benefitted Monday as BioNTech stock soared 9.5%, Novavax stock rose 6.34% and Moderna climbed 4.56%.
That’s because it means covid’s not as bad as people say. If a 70 year old man can beat it fast, then why should anyone under 80 even worry about it? It’s a scam.
Pelosi is already spinning this as a hoax, because he’s recovering. Contrast this with her “concern” that he might die, and how much she’s “praying” for him to recover. If it turns out he never had it, that would be a wonderful answer to prayer, no?
She’s not smart enough to see this and she expects us to also be dumb enough to believe it.
…just between me and you. Don’t tell anyone…
There are sheep, (Democrat politicians) there are deceiving wolves (their media), then there are protecting sheep dogs (Trump) unafraid to face life’s challenges, designed to hunt down and kill rabid wolves and their reflected consuming COVID virus’s. Only the latter are fit to govern an America of INFORMED choices, in Trump unleashed freedom, to boldly go where American HAS gone before, to breath and move about, freely not be ruled in Democrat commands, locked in the prisons of our own homes, and an America locked-down in controlling fear. Voters need to ask themselves which team THEY play on, then boldly go where few Democrats have gone before,,,,,,i.e. an honest election.
Democrats. the American sheep who hide within the center of the flock thinking the Covid wolves in sheep’s clothing will get to them last, like Joe Biden and his sheep shorn weak, too timid to face the challenges of life that always comes America’s way, that makes America strong when conquered. History has proven, that which does not kill you indeed makes you strong, as our Founders and Trump have now shown them by facing the beast, entering and walking through the valley of death, fearing no evil, and coming out whole and stronger on the other side, now with a well won courage earned immunity. The health-depleted Democrats and their fearful naked apes remain in the American jungles of dependency and unemployment, while the strong herd immunity cured out-and-about working Republicans wander the great plains of America at will, having faced and won their freedom to move about, work, and CREATE more wealth in the image of the Great Creator himself. Biden and his masked men of consumptive bad intentions only reflect the image of the great CONSUMER, seek to highway rob America of a clean election, just cower in their basement caves in fear, proving themselves unfit to run a strong nation in the process of making itself great again.
Funny how the media reported the opposite this morning when I woke up! they make news, they do not report news!