A pro-family activist and columnist predicts a new billboard campaign in Florida isn’t very likely to convince many people to leave the sunshine and move back to the Big Apple.
A lot of people have been leaving New York City – with its high crime rate and restrictive COVID regulations – for sunny, restriction-free Florida. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 320,000 people fled NYC between July 2020 and July 2021 … and Florida trailed only Texas in population increase during that time.
In an attempt to lure some of his former residents back, Mayor Eric Adams has announced a digital billboard campaign targeting five of Florida’s major cities with advertisements that read: “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want” – and “People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ isn’t one of them.”
The mayor’s move is seen as a direct attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the “Parental Rights in Education” law, which forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
Robert Knight, a columnist for the Washington Times, tells AFN that Adams’ campaign shows how out of touch New York is with the rest of the country.
“Governor DeSantis is a hero to many – and he’s seen as a probable presidential candidate for sticking up for families [and] sanity when it comes to all this sexual disorientation going on,” says the conservative activist. “He’s doing things other governors are not daring to do – and for that New York is hoping to lure people back to a crazy place where they mask a toddler in school and they push sexual disfunction.”
Florida’s Republican governor has been in the news a lot lately for refusing to cave to disgruntled Disney World employees and Disney CEO Bob Chapek who have been publicly critical of the pro-parental rights law. Knight says it took great courage for DeSantis to take on Disney.
“It’s a major employer in Florida. It brings in billions of dollars to his state,” Knight points out. “And yet he said [he’s] not going to sacrifice families on Disney’s altar. [He’s telling Disney] when you go pushing sexual material on children and you’re jamming the LGBTQ agenda down their throats, ‘I’m not going to stay silent no matter what happens.'”
Mayor Adams’ billboard campaign, according to the New York Post, will be displayed for eight weeks in five Florida cities: Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.
—-
“People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York.”
You’re so right, Mayor Adams—yourself included. You need to get your facts straight as to what Governor DeSantis’ bill actually says and what it is for.
Free speech is not in danger of extinction by the Florida bill—you can still say whatever you want in any city in the country. And NYC is certainly not being targeted.
You would do well to promote America’s founding principles and values rather than engage in divisiveness and mud-slinging.
Yeah—they say a lot of ridiculous thing in New York—whether they are true or not.
Son Of Thunder:
“Yeah—they say a lot of ridiculous thing in New York—whether they are true or not.”
Democrats see everything as subjective, how they feel things should be, their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Sexual disorientation and sexual dysfunctions are the tools of Satan and his disciples the Democrat Party.
Just pay attention to the character and agendas of Democrats.
To fully advance the Demonic, Lying, Treasonous, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas: is to divide our citizens with hate and promote; rioting, burning, looting, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
I assume that Texas and Florida will gain more seats in Congress at New York, Illinois, Michigan’s expense? Another reason why the Biden Criminals are bussing as many illegals back into these states having already corrupted the last census taken, thanks to the Supreme court allowing aliens to be counted, and Federal tax dollars to be sent there to cover the expenses. Of course, they have to allow illegals to vote in those state elections, whose federal voting ability will not be culled out according to the law. More ways than one to steal future elections. The Devil is indeed in their details, and coattails as well. Should we ever get into a nuclear exchange with Putin, by taking out all the corrupted Secular Socialist Democrat run cities first may actually prove an American blessing in disguise. God promised no more Floods like in the days of Noah, nor Brimstone Sodom and Gomorrah type homo removals, but never mentioned just sitting back and letting us nuke and destroy ourselves in our own self chosen corruption. “nuke them all and let God sort out the rest” may actually become our inheritance unless THE PEOPLE of the light step in and take back their world like we did in 1945, where nukes also then got the job done where the real adults regained control over the children of darkness who to this day again walk the earth in adult bodies.