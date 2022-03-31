Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) tried to stop the publication of a news story about Los Angeles’ homeless crisis this week, reportedly telling a Los Angeles Times scribe: “You’ll hurt yourself and the community trying to put this together.”
The Wednesday story by investigative reporter Connor Sheets detailed a March 25 incident in South Los Angeles, where hundreds of homeless people tried to obtain Section 8 housing vouchers after being misled by social media rumors.
The would-be applicants crashed an event held by nonprofit advocacy group Fathers and Mothers Who Care, which had been meant to help the unhoused obtain emergency shelter.
– Read more at the NY Post
100s of people were misinformed & lined up thinking housing vouchers were being handed out today. Congresswoman Maxine Waters noticed the crowd and stopped by to give them the real information about the emergency housing vouchers and help out. @RepMaxineWaters @MaxineWaters @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/LYEs5Fq8gO
— Ashley Mackey (@abc7ashley) March 25, 2022
Related Story: LA’s homelessness crisis boils over: Pain, confusion, anger and a congressional F-bomb
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) Is one of the most racist and hateful people in Congress. This woman has no business in government.
MOST of them have no business being in OUR government.
She has no business being out of H*ll.
She actually told the Homeless people to “GO HOME”. Wow, she is stupid.
For some i can see them going home to family, such as the teens/early 20s folk. BUT FOR SOME OTHERS, would anyone in their family< LET THEM come back home!
And then there are those who left all they had to move to CA on the promise of a job. No job, home is too far away to go back to. And they’re stuck.
The Queen of Crass strikes again.
Somebody needs to tell her where to go.
She’s going there. Just not soon enough for me.
She can also take that stupid ugly old hag from San Francisco with her.
She is a feckless bureaucrat! However, her loyal voters are the stupid, unintelligent ones. She talks, they listen, she lies, they believe! Typical ‘low information’ idiots.
More like NO IQ voters..
And this is proof why the powers that be are doing everything they can to load our offices with her kind. China even stated the black race is the most backwards, stupid race known to mankind and they would have no problem taking US over without arms. As much as I don’t want to I will not disagree with them. Maxine for starters needs to be swinging from a rope PUBLICLY for treason. She is only in it to push her black agenda and MONEY. Blacks think money is the end all of their problems. NO. Our Lord is the end all. STOP worshiping SATAN. If you think you have issues here on earth. Wait till your eyes open in the pit of utter misery called HELL. NOTHING can compare you can bet on that. And it never ends. Come to Christ. You will be BEYOND glad you did.
AND YET NOT ONE libtard rag, had the BALLS to call out china for that comment, being “RACIST”.
stay classy maxine!
Mad Maxine is a total lunatic. She doesn’t even live in the district she represents. She live in a gated compound in an upscale district and uses one of her rental slum apartments to qualify to run in the district she represents. She has the I.Q. of a sack of rocks and no business even running a street corner lemonade stand.
I assume Miss Maxine didn’t actually mean for the homeless go home to HER neighborhood….