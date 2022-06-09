For those Biden-Harris supporters who are experiencing buyer’s remorse, there’s still time to leave the ship that is foundering on the wrong side of Isaiah 5:20.

The gap is growing wider by the day in the culture war. In fact, it is heating up.

The White House “Proclamation on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month, 2022″ should help clarify what’s at stake.

This is no small matter. It’s at the heart of the Left’s strategy to turn America into a place where no one dares espouse traditional morality. Their ultimate aim is to criminalize Christianity, not usher in tolerance.

They leave no room for loving people regardless of their chosen lifestyle while declining to celebrate it.

Of likewise importance is the upcoming Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs case, which might overturn Roe v. Wade. Abortion and LGBTQ activism are the holy sacraments of the Left’s secular religion.

Still, we’re in a time when science has irrefutably revealed the humanity of unborn babies, and parents are fighting back all over the country against explicit sex education designed to corrupt their kids.

Contrasting the latter development, here’s a sentence from Mr. Biden’s Pride declaration:

“An onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation has been introduced and passed in States across the country, targeting transgender children and their parents and interfering with their access to health care.”

So, laws protecting children from being sexualized, given puberty-blocking drugs and put under a surgeon’s knife to remove healthy organs are “dangerous.” If this is “health care,” Joe Biden is a Nobel Prize-winning, free market economist.

The Pride Month screed violates everything this supposedly devout Catholic president is supposed to believe. Pride is the original sin, enabling all others. It’s fatal if not repented. The “pride month” message is that there is no need whatsoever for repentance.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day as an American where the President of the United States would use the word ‘queer’ as a celebratory term. It just shows how far gone they are.” (Columnist Robert Knight, in an interview with American Family News)

The same goes for the abortion lobby, which claims there’s nothing wrong with ending an innocent human life, so there is no need for those mothers to repent. Another shibboleth is that God could not possibly forgive them. Either lie robs women who regret having abortions of the tremendous relief that comes with repentance and forgiveness. God’s grace is real.

Mr. Biden’s embrace of the “culture of death,” as Pope John Paul II put it, is nothing new. His allies in Planned Parenthood have been working hard to remove late-term abortion bans, parental consent laws and other moral guardrails erected since the Supreme Court chucked God for Molech in 1973.

Molech was the Canaanite idol with a fiery furnace in which children were sacrificed (for the greater good). When Israel ignored prophetic warnings and fell into this pagan practice, they suffered mightily. But when they repented, God restored them. You can look it up.

Mr. Biden has raised lots of money from pro-abortion and LGBTQ pressure groups. He thinks this somehow puts him on the side of the angels.

These organizations insist that children be saturated with LGBTQ materials and assisted by schools to “transition” to the opposite sex. They call this “gender affirming,” the opposite of what is occurring.

This criminal abuse of children has Mr. Biden’s blessing. Yet, somehow, millions of Catholics and other Christians in 2020 were more offended by President Trump’s tweets. Maybe they didn’t know. The media and Big Tech promoted Mr. Biden as a “moderate” and “unifier” while covering up Mr. Biden’s radicalism and shocking pay-for-play scandals involving his son Hunter.

This past week, the Christian satire site The Babylon Bee had a bulletin from the netherworld proclaiming, “Hell Adds Extra-Hot Section For People Who Bring Kids To Drag Shows.” The crime of sexually corrupting children is so bad that even a demon is disgusted:

“‘Yessiree, we signed on for the job the same minute we saw the work request!’ said Hell’s General Contractor Ichabod Wormwood. ‘For jobs like this, I’m not in it for the money. I take satisfaction in draconian measures against people who take young innocent children to lewd sex shows featuring grown men dressed as women.’ Wormwood then shuddered and made a face at the thought.”

Let’s borrow a phrase and call this “systemic child abuse.” A year ago, Mr. Biden reversed a rule by President Trump that forbade researchers using baby body parts from elective abortions. Since then, a lucrative trade has flowered, according to a shocking report, “The Baby Research Factory,” from Intercessors for America.

In 2014 and 2015, the Center for Medical Progress did a video sting in California showing Planned Parenthood executives haggling over baby part prices. Instead of investigating the Mengele-like horrors, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra had the videographers arrested.

Mr. Becerra lost big at the Supreme Court over trying to force pro-life crisis pregnancy centers into promoting abortionists. He now heads Mr. Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services. His successor in California, Kamala Harris, continued the jihad against the video sting team.

Recent surveys indicate growing remorse on the part of many Biden/Harris voters. They need to know they can still leave the ship that is foundering on the wrong side of Isaiah 5:20:

“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

