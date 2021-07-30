Jerusalem, Jul 30 (EFE).- Israel on Friday started administering a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 booster shot to over 60s in efforts to curb the spread of the Delta variant in the country.

President Isaac Herzog was one of the first to receive a third dose of the vaccine, which has already been administered to immunocompromised people in recent weeks and will be given to people over 60 who received the second dose of the jab at least five months ago.

“The only way we can defeat Covid is together. Together means sharing information. Together means sharing methods, technologies, knowledge and practical actions. Israel is open to sharing all the information we can get from this courageous decision. We will win, but together,” Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during an event for Herzog’s inoculation.

The move to offer a third shot to the over 60 population comes after growing concern over the increase of coronavirus cases in Israel, which have reached up to 2,000 cases a day.

Israel was a world leader in vaccination rates and relaxation of restrictions, but after a slow but sudden increase in infections, reintroduced some restrictions at the end of June.

Since Friday, the health passport to enter restaurants and bars was reinforced in the country and a travel ban was extended to 14 countries, including Spain, Argentina, Mexico and Brazil. EFE

