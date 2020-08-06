As Joe Biden’s short list of VP contenders keeps getting more exposed, there’s only one candidate left who would virtually guarantee the defeat of Donald Trump.
A woman, Black and a proven leader. Check.
Relatively little baggage, but plenty of White House experience. Check.
Plus, unlike the other contenders, she’s not begging for the job.
Michelle Obama looks more and more like the one who will carry the aging, forgetful Biden over the finish line, possibly in a landslide that will make it difficult for Trump to stay in power.
Even though Obama has said she doesn’t want it, Biden should ask anyway, and not take no for an answer.
There are subtle new indications that Obama may, in fact, be convinced to take the running mate job.
The former first lady’s disclosure that she’s suffering from “low grade” depression could be a preemptive move to get the story out now under her conditions, before it gets reported on by a news organization.
Interesting that Obama framed her depression in political terms, blaming the Trump administration.
“I don’t think I’m unusual in that,” she said in her podcast. “But I’d be remiss to say that part of this depression is also a result of what we’re seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country since its birth. I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life.”
Obama, famous for her fitness regime, even said her depression has made it difficult to work out — something millions of Americans can surely relate to in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The draft Obama for VP movement has gained steam in recent weeks as the other contenders have risen and then fallen, each exposed with major weaknesses that could endanger the Democrats’ hopes for victory.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, once believed to be the leading candidate, has fallen because of her law enforcement background. The new perceived front-runner, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, has been hit this week for her support of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and her ties to Louis Farrakhan, while others like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have dropped off the map completely.
There is no one in the Democratic Party right now who could unify the country like Michelle Obama. Trump for sure would attack her, but those attacks would only backfire.
Biden’s cluelessness also makes it even more imperative that he pick someone like Obama as his running mate — someone who could instantly step into the presidency on day one. While she has no elective office experience, that’s not a negative in this political climate.
So don’t be surprised if Biden has a big surprise coming in store — vice presidential nominee Michelle Obama.
From the article above: “yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed”. Yep Michelle, black on black murders and black on black crime, has “dehumanized” the inner cities. Like Joe Battenfeld of the Boston Herald stated, you are a “proven leader”, as you married a corrupt communist named Barack. That shows one, all they need to know about your character, right Michelle??????
“A woman, Black and a proven leader” black yes, proven leader, your gonna have to show me that part, unless of course you are talking about spending tax payer money to take care of her pampered backside, or a food program for school lunches that saw most of the crap wind up in the trash, other than that I cannot remember a thing that old moochie accomplished. Like barack, she has nothing to offer, other than fodder for the faithful. Of course the faithful lemmings followed the worst candidate possible at the time over the cliff in 2016. It seems the left competes each time to see just how pathetic of a candidate they can literally dig up from the depths of the swamp.
I’ve been saying this for the last 4 years. The reason they are holding out announcing Mike’s accepting the VP nod is so the TRUTH of past will not be able to come to fruition. Given enough time Mike Soretoro will be brought to light. This is how they expect to take over the US. Jester Joe will never serve as president. If he can possibly win, with in 90 days he will fall on his sword and pass the presidency to Mike! At least Mike’s citizenship is not in question, but his/her God given gender is up in the air.
NO WAY! Vanity shall prevail. She has chubbed up way to much, there is no way she is going to stand up before the scrutiny of the TV cameras, that also add weight. I mean, have you seen her lately? Talk about thunder thighs!
Michelle is a big old rawboned woman and you all make yourselves look silly.
Now getting to the article what planet does this writer live on? He must be a Hillary voter to think that being married to a president gives you the experience needed to be a president
What has she ever led? Other than leading Barack around by his nose I can’t think of anything. Anyone else?
Relatively little baggage? Seems to me that Barack is a trunkful of baggage to say nothing of the ways this woman, yes woman, has dissed America and Americans.
Why would we elect someone that admits to depression to fill the highest office in the land?
Ah, but here’s the most important thing, she is undeniably black and that’s really the only criteria that counts. Maybe she should run Black Lives Matter instead of the country.
I PRAY that she doesn’t enter as VP ! That could be the end of our Country. We desperately need to RE ELECT Trump to SAVE this Country from going down the tubes. Barack Obama was the one who STARTED this whole disaster, and getting Michelle back in would finish our Country. We would be a Socialist/Marxist Country, which is exactly what Obama, and George Soros, have been working toward !
I disagree about BO starting the disaster…to me it all started with that *** Clinton with his “politically correct” BS and the rest is history.