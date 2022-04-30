Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation as part of an investigation into donations and tax filings.

Rokita filed the lawsuit in efforts to force the foundation to respond to a Civil Investigative Demand issued several months ago, Just the News reports.

“There are concerning patterns of behavior from this organization, and we will do what it takes – including this lawsuit – to get to the bottom of it,” Rokita said. “Protecting Indiana consumers from this house of cards is critical.”

In February, Rokita opened up an investigation into the use of BLM funds that were donated by Indiana residents. According to his office, a 2020 report showed the BLM-related foundation received over $90 million in donations and distributed about $21.7 million to 30 affiliated chapters.

However, an IRS filing indicated that BLM had $0 in revenue, assets and expenses.

According to Indiana law, failure to comply with the civil investigation could result in sanctions including prohibiting the organization from future fundraising in Indiana.

“There are many Indiana stakeholders and donors who have been impacted by these allegations,” Rokita said in a statement. “This lawsuit will allow for a court to swiftly and efficiently resolve the state’s request for information.”

