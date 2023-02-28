(The Center Square) – The primary election closes in Chicago Tuesday night, and recent polling shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s time in office could soon be coming to an end.

Lightfoot was elected to be Chicago’s first LGBTQ mayor and 56th overall in 2019. However, recent polling by Fox 32 Chicago shows Lightfoot in third place behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. There are six other candidates on the ballot. If no single candidate wins a majority in Tuesday primary, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in April.

