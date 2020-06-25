The city is planning to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” in bold letters right in front of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.
A spokeswoman for Mayor de Blasio confirmed the plans on Wednesday.
The famous rallying cry will be painted on Fifth Ave. between 56th and 57th streets, right in front of the president’s flagship high-rise, as well as Centre St. and Adam Clayton Powell Blvd.
Earlier this month, Hizzoner said the city would paint the phrase throughout the city in the wake of heated protests sparked by the May 25 death of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police.
“It’s time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea, Black Lives Matter — the idea that so much American history has wrongly renounced but now must be affirmed,” he said on June 9.
Hizzoner’s plans came after Washington, D.C.‘s Mayor Muriel Bowser had a street leading to the White House painted with the phrase on June 5.
In stead of a political con of painting “Black Lives Matter” on the street.
Why not do something or at least address that 5,000 Black Lives are killed by other Blacks each and every year.
Plus “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street is a form of discriminating against all other races.
This latest liberal Democrat crusade has little to do with protecting the sensitivities of Black Americans and everything to do with liberals setting themselves up as their guardians. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts. Their cause transcends reality. For the cause is not defending the oppressed or the downtrodden but about making themselves look wonderful with their latest destructive Con.