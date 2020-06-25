The city is planning to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” in bold letters right in front of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.

A spokeswoman for Mayor de Blasio confirmed the plans on Wednesday.

The famous rallying cry will be painted on Fifth Ave. between 56th and 57th streets, right in front of the president’s flagship high-rise, as well as Centre St. and Adam Clayton Powell Blvd.

Earlier this month, Hizzoner said the city would paint the phrase throughout the city in the wake of heated protests sparked by the May 25 death of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police.

“It’s time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea, Black Lives Matter — the idea that so much American history has wrongly renounced but now must be affirmed,” he said on June 9.

Hizzoner’s plans came after Washington, D.C.‘s Mayor Muriel Bowser had a street leading to the White House painted with the phrase on June 5.

