Despite efforts to defund police, these Democrat-led cities spent millions on private security for mayors. As crime surges across the nation, Democratic mayors in approximately 20 U.S. cities that have called for defunding the police have received millions in taxpayer funds towards their own personal security details, according to a new report.

New data compiled by Forbes auditor Open the Books through Freedom of Information Act requests reveals that the city of Chicago, for example, spent $17.3 million between 2015 and 2020 to guard “unnamed city officials.” Despite Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s claims that she is opposed to cutting funding for the police, records show the city quietly cut 400 police officer positions in 2020 while the cost of her security detail hit an all-time high of $3.4 million for 22 officers, according to the report.

– Read more at Fox News

——————–

Democratic mayors in 20 cities that have slashed police budgets or called to defund them also use millions of taxpayers’ dollars to fund their own personal security

At least 20 mayors from cities that have called to defund the police enjoy the perks of private security at a cost to taxpayers of millions of dollars a year.

In February, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced plans to redirect $120 million from the police department to a combination of new and existing programs.

Meanwhile, the city spent $2.6 million to protect her in 2020, a number that will likely increase this year.

The dichotomous combination of public officials calling to defund the police while spending millions to protect themselves only appears in cities with Democratic mayors.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

——————–