LONDON (AP) — Tony Blair, the British prime minister who deployed troops to Afghanistan 20 years ago after the 9/11 attacks, says the U.S. decision to withdraw from the country has “every Jihadist group round the world cheering.”
In a lengthy essay posted on his website late Saturday, the former Labour Party leader said the sudden and chaotic pullout that allowed the Taliban to reclaim power risked undermining everything that had been achieved in Afghanistan over the past two decades, including advances in living standards and the education of girls.
“The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous, unnecessary, not in their interests and not in ours,” said Blair who served as prime minister during 1997-2007, a period that also saw him back the U.S.-led war in Iraq in 2003.
“The world is now uncertain of where the West stands because it is so obvious that the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan in this way was driven not by grand strategy but by politics,” he added.
Blair also accused U.S. President Joe Biden of being “in obedience to an imbecilic political slogan about ending ‘the forever wars’, as if our engagement in 2021 was remotely comparable to our commitment 20 or even 10 years ago.”
The former prime minister, whose reputation in the U.K. took a dive from the failure to find the alleged weapons of mass destruction that were cited as justification for U.S. coalition’s invasion of Iraq, said Britain has a “moral obligation” to stay in Afghanistan until everyone who needs to be evacuated is taken out.
“We must evacuate and give sanctuary to those to whom we have responsibility — those Afghans who helped us and stood by us and have a right to demand we stand by them,” he said.
Like other nations, Britain is trying to evacuate Afghan allies as well as its own citizens from Afghanistan, but with a U.S.-imposed Aug. 31 deadline hovering into view, it’s a race against time.
In addition to the 4,000 or so U.K. citizens, the country is thought to have around 5,000 Afghan allies, such as translators and drivers, earmarked for a seat on a plane. The Ministry of Defense said Sunday that nearly 4,000 people had been evacuated so far.
Blair conceded that mistakes were made over the past two decades but added that military interventions can be noble in intent, especially when challenging an extreme Islamist threat.
“Today we are in a mood which seems to regard the bringing of democracy as a utopian delusion and intervention virtually of any sort as a fool’s errand.” he said.
Blair also warned that the decision by the U.S. to keep Britain largely in the dark about the withdrawal risks relegating the country to “the second division of global powers.”
However, he said the U.K., in its role as the current president of the Group of Seven nations, was in a position to help coordinate an international response to “hold the new regime to account”.
Britain’s Conservative government has been working diplomatically to ensure there is no unilateral recognition of a Taliban government in Afghanistan.
“We need to draw up a list of incentives, sanctions, actions we can take including to protect the civilian population so the Taliban understand their actions will have consequences,” Blair said.
You’re not exactly racking up the accolades, Joe.
“The world is now uncertain of where the West stands because it is so obvious that the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan in this way was driven not by grand strategy but by politics,” he added. Mark Levin had Colonel Kemp from Britain on his Fox News Show and Kemp was saying that Biden should be court martialed as a traitor. For all of the gaffes and past incredulous decisions Biden has made, he has really stepped in it this time.
““We need to draw up a list of incentives, sanctions, actions we can take including to protect the civilian population so the Taliban understand their actions will have consequences,” Blair said”. Hey Tony, do you think that the Taliban care about “sanctions”? Tony, you are a liberal idiot just like the inept liberal idiot Biden. Does anyone think that if we put sanctions on Adolph Hitler, that that would have stopped Hitler from murdering Jewish people?
Joe Biden could not make an intelligent decision if his life depended on it ! He has proven that throughout his political career.
Don’t blame Biden totally (did I actually write that), blame the Democrat Party as a whole for the entire debacle called the 2020 Election. They pawned a totally inept politician, 50 years worth, off as the best candidate out of a field made up of contoversial hopefuls as a moderate. That he didn’t campain should have sent a loud signal something wasn’t quite right, the questionable tactics to insure his election and subsequent lack of verification audits is suspicious, his disjointed and seeming ignorance of what is going on indicates he is not in charge but he’s being manipulated from within the Democrat Party or ????!
It is not Joe Biden alone but the whole Democrat Party Policies, not forgetting Rinos who legislate this evil with them, thus normalizing it in Government, Law, Education, Media in all venues, and our entire environment. They invade our homes , work, schools and enforce woke nonsense, then normalize this evil by legislation to all. We must put an end to this by electing good people to office, and not let the Media Moguls fix elections with rigged election machines.
President Ronald Reagon referred to the U.S. as a “shining city on a hill.” That means being a major force & influence for good all over the world, and using strong leadership to lead by example in every crises that arises.
Unfortunately, many innocent lives are being lost in Afghanistan, because the bumbling incompetent Biden doesn’t even have 1% of the mental capacity & leadership skills that President Reagon had!!
Choices have consequences, and the choice of allowing a very corrupt election process to go unchecked will have serious consequences for decades to come.
It’s the definition of pretty damn sad when a Brit Labour PM ridicules you the Democrat president over your inept policy decisions.
Too bad we did not hang onto Bagram Air Base until everyone, military and civilian, was outta there!