States blocking schools from imposing mask mandates on teachers and students could face federal civil rights investigations, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday.
He cast mask wearing as part of students’ rights, though he voiced reluctance to withhold federal funds from states that block them.
“We are prepared to launch investigations with our Office for Civil Rights to ensure that all students have access to this fundamental right of education. And it’s sad that we’re talking about this now,” Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“We’re going to use our Office for Civil Rights to investigate any claims that come forward to make sure that students’ rights are kept,” he added.
The governors of Florida and Texas have tried to prevent school districts from imposing mask mandates — a cause that has gained urgency as COVID numbers spike nationwide.
But last week, Texas dropped its ban amid legal challenges.
Florida is pushing ahead with its prohibition on mask mandates, with the state government threatening to withhold salary funding for school board members in districts that are requiring masks.
Cardona said Florida can’t block federal funding to the districts in question, adding that he doesn’t want to use federal cash to punish states banning mask mandates, either.
“I spoke to the superintendents of those two communities and I let them know that we have their back. And yes, they can draw down on the funds that were promised to them so they can safely reopen schools,” he said.
On the consequences of possible civil rights investigations, Cardona said: “At the end of the day, when we talk about withholding funds, those who suffer are the students. So we want to make sure that we’re communicating with them.”
The comments came as the U.S. has been seeing its second-biggest surge in COVID cases since the start of the pandemic; only last winter’s surge was worse.
A socialist Democrat Party control tactic.
““We’re going to use our Office for Civil Rights to investigate any claims that come forward to make sure that students’ rights are kept,” he added.”
Why don’t these same Democrat Party fools vaccinate the school kids?
“a cause that has gained urgency as COVID numbers spike nationwide.”
Do you think that the Democrats depositing COVID19 infected plus a multitude of diseased illegal immigrants might have something to do with disease spike??
“Biden’s Education Secretary: ‘We Know What Works’; Mask Mandates Must Be Allowed.” Really? I would like to see your proof of that claim.
“We are prepared to launch investigations with our Office for Civil Rights to ensure that all students have access to this fundamental right of education. And it’s sad that we’re talking about this now,” Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” You’re making yourself look like a fool trying to take a stand of toughness. There aren’t any civil rights violations here, Mr Cardona. Not wearing a mask is not denial of education unless the government mandates that non-mask wearing students cannot attend school. So, your huffery and puffery is just a lot of hot air. The real rights issue is the attempt by the government to deny people their Constitutional right to choose for themselves how they want to deal with this COVID fiasco.
And, if you people “know what works”, then this panicdemic would have been over by now. Another airhead in the education sector.
So if one doesn’t wear a mask, it is a Civil Rights, violation? Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, you are violating the Civil Rights of Americans, by forcing Americans to wear masks, that are a breeding ground for bacteria, mold and fungus. Also, masks increase the amount of carbon dioxide in the blood and brain. So Miguel, you and the Biden Administration should be investigated for violating the Civil Rights of Americans.
The Department of Education is creating one of the Democrats’ straw man crises they do so well. As far as I have seen or heard no state, community, or school board has banned masks, parents and students are being given the OPTION, you know: personal choice, to wear or not to wear. This is anathema to the Marxist, socialist, radical left leaning, Democrats who covet control more than anything, and they have the perfect tool (stooge) in the Secretary to further it.
How does a lack of a mask mandate violate civil rights? No one is preventing or restraining anyone from choosing to wear a mask. If you say by not requiring everyone to wear a mask then a mask capable of 100% effectiveness should be issued. They are available. Otherwise you’re not controlling the air being breathed by the violated party. Make sure you do it right by using science to provide an effective mask rather than a tissue to stop spit.
“We know what works….”
PROVE IT!
“We know what works;” It ain’t your brains, that’s for sure!!