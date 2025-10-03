Illegals First? GOPUSA Staff | Oct 3, 2025 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 8 votes. Please wait... Share:
“Illegal Aliens First”
This Is not just the philosophy of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).
It Is the philosophy of the entire traitorous, liberal lying, corrupt Democrat Party. Democrats have shut down the U.S. government because the Republicans would not give the Democrat Party $1.4 Trillion of taxpayer’s money to give the Democrat’s illegal immigrants for FREE health care.
Then these liberal lying Democrats accuse the Republicans of trying to destroy Medicaid for Americans. The liberal lying Democrats did not tell you that they the Democrats included ALL OF NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA as Americans. 🙁 🙁 🙁
The word first class hypocrite’s come to my mind looking at that cartoon!