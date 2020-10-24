HAMILTON, Ohio – An Ohio sheriff is offering to help celebrities leave the United States if President Donald Trump is re-elected.
According to a press release shared on Facebook on Tuesday, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones is willing to contribute money towards a one-way ticket for any celebrity that would like to leave the country.
“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the sheriff added.
This comes after several celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, recently announced that they plan to flee to the U.S. if Trump wins the 2020 presidential election.
Jones argued that four years ago, after Trump won the 2016 election, many celebrities threatened to leave the country. However, it’s believed that not a single celebrity left the country at that time.
‘Stop voting for celebrities’: Rock star Tommy Lee says he’ll leave US if Trump wins
“These are mostly the same people who don’t like police, that don’t like first responders,” the sheriff said in a video he shared defending his position on this issue. “I hope you do leave.”
He said the celebrities that don’t want to live in the U.S. should choose another country and then move there.
“Maybe you can make a better life there in that country,” Jones said.
Jones gained internet fame last month when he issued a warning for anyone who might open fire on his officers, saying, “You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back.”
Jones said he wouldn’t tolerate behavior similar to what had been occurring in New York, Portland and Chicago in the Buckeye State.
“I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months,” he said in September.
He also made headlines in July for a post about Ohio’s statewide coronavirus mask mandate.
“I am not the mask police,” the sheriff said at the time.
© Copyright © 2020 Local TV LLC, All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Actually if all the celebrities who hate Trump left we would then be able to sit down with our families and have decent entertainment choices. Goodbye has beens, quick run for the border before you change your minds.
Bruce Springsteen and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, will both rue the day they started to believe the fake news polls and news, not to mention their own press clippings. Trump using my hard-earned taxes to ship them out of the country would not upset me a bit, but act more like a moral investment than an immoral expense. Actually, we already have several military flights scheduled to the middle east they could hop on and it would not even cost us an extra dime.
I have no ” Music ” at all from either one of these clowns. They can let me know when they leave and don’t let the door hit y’all in the rear on your way out.
I’m on board. I’ll help them pack to leave the country as well and won’t charge a dime for it. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Rosie O’Donnell, Springsteen, Depp, et al. The only charge will be is they can never come back to the USA. Goodbye and good riddance, oh, and don’t forget the NBA, NFL, NASCAR either. Will help them move on to their communist country of choice. They have been here too long for any good they ever did. They are all far too self important and think those of us out here care what they think. Let me assure you, we don’t care, other than that they leave for good.
Our country would be better off without these spoiled, self-righteous, hateful, dishonorable, dishonest Democrat Hollywood trash.
Hell I’ll even donate my next stimulus check for the cause. That is if piglosi says I can have it!
They should go to Venezuela, it is Spring there and quite lovely.
Let’s all help shovel this trash out! They made millions in our great country but always bad mouth and our president. Why don’t they try Cuba or Venezuela and see how they manage!
Bruce Springsteen was one of my favorite musicians and then he started running his mouth about politics got rid of all the 8 tracks, cassettes, L p’s &c d’s we are now a Springsteenfree house!
They may leave if they renounce their citizenship in writing, and leave their passport at the loading gate.
I’d even donate a bit of my social security toward air fare.
These entertainers were activists in their day and are part of the problem. Entertainers
are appreciated for their GOD given talents and should realize their personal political thoughts
are of no concern to most clear thinking people. Elvis once said when asked his political views,
I’m just an entertainer and sing my songs,so I will sing my songs and leave the political opinions
to others! And I will also help them to leave the country if they feel we are such an abusive,racist,
and unjust place to live. GOODBY!!