US Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota defended previous comments she made that were criticized for their antisemitic overtones by claiming she was not aware that insinuating that Jews wield influence or power could be construed as antisemitic – an explanation many are not buying.
”I wasn’t aware of the fact that there are tropes about Jews and money. That has been a very enlightening part of this journey,” Omar said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Omar, who has been critical of what she has called Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, tweeted in 2019 that the Israel lobby’s influence on lawmakers was “All about the Benjamin’s. (sic)”
Omar, the Somali-born representative who has become known as a member of “The Squad” – the controversial new-age liberal congress members who have become known as vocal critics of Israel – also defended her 2012 tweet where she said Israel has “hypnotized” the world, telling CNN she was not aware that the word ‘hypnotized’ could be considered an antisemitic a trope.
“To insinuate that I knowingly said these things when people have read into my comments to make it sound as if I have something against the Jewish community is so wrong,” she continued.
Pro-Israel activists skeptical of Omar’s explanation
“Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is not only an anti-Semite but also a bad liar,” leading Israeli Jewish influencer and human rights activist Hananya Naftali tweeted.
"I didn't know there were stereotypes about Jews and money." Spare me. pic.twitter.com/i0pHpqzYJq
— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) January 29, 2023
American Jewish Committee Managing Director of Public Affairs and Senior Spokesperson Avi Mayer also spoke out about Omar’s explanation.
“Ilhan Omar employed one antisemitic trope in 2012, after which she said learned all about antisemitism ‘from Jewish orgs.’ She then employed another one in 2019,” Mayer explained.
Who believes this stuff?pic.twitter.com/9TXyuJe9Jy
— Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) January 30, 2023
Omar called out former President Donald Trump for his antisemitic comments in October, saying “The hypocrisy of the Republicans is blatantly clear… they are not rushing out to condemn the former President who knowingly, repeatedly invokes dual loyalty tropes that are harmful and dangerous.”
“Antisemitism is on the rise and all of us have a responsibility to condemn it,” Omar declared.
—
Noa Rosen contributed to this report.
Ignorance of the law does not prevent one from getting punished for breaking it. Omar’s mouth is the personification of “I didn’t know the gun was loaded, so I shot the sheriff in the head.?,,,not a good legal defense let alone a political one. Thanks to Omar the Congressional oratorical sheriff is still dead,,,,most probably a political opponent in Omar’s case. “Me thinks she doth protest too much” and proof positive that ignorance mated to high political power is a rare recipe for national disaster. This deformed baby needs to be aborted from the bodies of any committee that could place national security at risk. Create a committee for investigating the abuse of oxymoronic language used in Congressional political floor discussions and bill wordings, particularly in name of democrat proposed bills that result in the very opposite of what ends up being produced. Then maybe her own clever knowledge of oxymoronic excuses could be better put to use. Her vapid excuses are just more trolling for Tropes like most Democrats use, like “Size means strength and Power”, but when witnessed in Democrat action become “The bigger the gun, the smaller the man”, or in Omar’ case the bigger the excuses, the smaller the mind, and the greater her decptions of her true feelings about Jews and Money. which are to collectively diminish the former, personally enlarge her share of the latter.
I’ve always wondered why the Palestinians left Israel in the 30’s. Had they stayed they would probably be in the majority by the 50s and able to have a tremendous amount of power in the government. Had they truly loved their Country and not given into their anti-semitism, maybe the Middle East would not have had such a violent history. Is it possible that Rep. Omar is turning the corner in what many see as her anti semitism, stranger things have happened.
Everyone living in the British Mandate until the partition was a Palestinian: Arabs, Chrisians, Muslims and Jews! It had been a conquered piece of land since before Roman times, the last being the Turks until the end of WW I. When Israel was created some groups decided they were the only true Palestinians and the Jews, who had lived there just as long were not and from the very beginning tried to destroy the country. They lost the ‘occupied’ land in a war they started and lost in a very short time, the land lost made Israel very vulnerable to more attacks. It isn’t she cares about the Palestinian people, she more into the Islamic command to annialate the Jews, pur and simple.