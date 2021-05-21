The Department of Defense confirmed Wednesday that the overwhelmingly unnecessary National Guard mission at the Capitol will end this coming Sunday.
During a briefing, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the deployment is expected to wrap up on May 23.
“We have received no request to extend it,” he said, referring to the mass deployment around the Capitol and Washington D.C. following the January 6 riot.
Though the reasoning and accusations were baseless with no real proof or explanation given to the public, in March, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin overruled the chief of the National Guard Bureau, ordering 2,280 troops to remain at the U.S. Capitol. This, however, was a slight decrease from the original 5,000 troops that were positioned following the riot, with additional fencing also put up around the premises.
“I’m not aware of any any threat to justify a continued presence today around the Capitol, much less into the fall,” Sen. Tom Cotton said in a Fox News interview in February, adding that he believed the Guard was deployed for political purposes.
Sen. James Inhofe told reporters in March that keeping the Guard in Washington was “outrageous because that’s not their function. It’s not their mission.”
Even democrats expressed concern over the mission.
“We cannot ignore the financial costs associated with this prolonged deployment, nor can we turn a blind eye to the effects it will soon have on the National Guard’s overall readiness,” Rep. Adam Smith said earlier this year, per the Epoch Times.
“I am concerned that the continued indefinite nature of this requirement may also impede our ability to man future missions as both adjutants general and Guardsmen alike may be skeptical about committing to future endeavors,” Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, wrote in a March memo.
Indeed, for nearly 5 months, the U.S. Capitol has looked like a complete warzone: razor wire fencing, thousands of troops circling the premises and increased police presence throughout the city.
But, there was no proof of any credible threat.
If Biden needs 26,000 armed soldiers and razor wire fences to protect his inauguration from the people.
Then Biden probably wasn’t elected by the people.
Has any inauguration in the history of this country ever needed armed soldiers and razor wire fence to protect a president’s inauguration??
Who paid for this absurd not needed protection from the National Guard??
The cost of deploying about 26000 National Guard troops to secure the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot is nearly $500 million,
That was JUST to deploy the National Guard. What was the cost of keeping them deployed for 5 months???
Just imagine the “out cry” if it were done on Trump’s watch!
Just think, Joe will get a parade out of this as they leave. Show the world how Troops move out of a city by his highness Joe B Hidden.
The dictatorship of militarization. What a disgrace. We have become communist China, where we Conservatives will be killed or put in camps. The Stasi and thought police will be put on every street corner. George Orwell’s 1984! Brought to you by Joe the moderate communist Biden, his communist cabinet and his communist appointees, like his Secretary of Defense.
A threat still remains to our Republic though it is not one the National Guard can defend the nation from. It is what is festering inside the walls of Congress and has this year found a place in the White House. The seeds of socialism have alredy sprouted and like a wild kudzu vine extending tentacles everywhere. Conformity is demanded, indoctrination replacing the purpose of education to expand the mind and question. The problem now is to identify the puppetmaster, the person pulling all these strings while stiffling actual debate and openness.
The dishonest and delusional Democrats used their bogus claim that the January 6th Capitol event was an “armed insurrection” by Trump supporters in order to panic mostly blue state governors into sending National Guard troops to protect the city of Washington and the Biden inauguration from a massive army of White supremacists that was preparing to invade our nation’s Capitol and seize control of the federal government. Although they failed to provide even a scintilla of evidence that such an existential threat existed, the Democrats had no problem wasting hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to continue to perpetrate this ridiculous ruse.
We are now ruled by a political party that relies heavily on outrageous hyperbole and lies to strengthen its stranglehold on our federal government and control the citizens. Patriotic Americans do have one powerful weapon that we can use to defeat these collectivists. It’s called the truth. We must not be afraid to speak it.
They didn’t get the spectacular event they were hoping for.