Seeing a video of Christians on a plane singing spiritual songs left Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar wondering what might happen if her Muslim family behaved the same way.

“I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane,” she tweeted alongside the video.

“How do you think it will end?”

The context of the social media video making the rounds on Easter Sunday is unclear.

In it, a man with a guitar is joined by numerous passengers in a singalong.

I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end? pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2022

TMZ reports that the original video was shot by Jack Jensz Jr., who leads a group called Kingdom Realm Ministries. The original posting appears to have been deleted.

It’s unclear if the plane was privately chartered or if some passengers on board were a captive audience. Jensz’s Facebook timeline indicates his group is in Europe seemingly supporting Ukrainian refugees.

The video seemed to have posted roughly a week ago, TMZ reports. It may be from that trip.

The video is captioned “Worshipping Jesus 30,000 feet in the air.”

