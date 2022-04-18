Forty years ago we had a soaring inflation rate, obscene gas prices and interest rates in the teens.
Today, thanks to their incredible incompetence, bad policies and serial stupidity, the Democrats in Washington are bringing back all those problems.
It’s getting so bad, I’m actually beginning to think Jimmy Carter was not such a bad president after all.
People under 40 have no idea how bad things were in the late 1970s under Carter.
They’ve grown up knowing only 3 percent interest rates, dirt cheap gasoline and 2 percent inflation.
They don’t know how miserable things were under Carter or how miserable they can get again under Biden.
My friend who owns a local tire store in Los Angeles doesn’t need a history book to remember how awful America was in the early 1980s because he lived through it.
When I got an oil change at his place this week, he was railing about how today’s official inflation rate of 8.5% doesn’t come close to the real figure.
“Where is the thing I’m buying that’s only gone up eight and a half?” he asked.
“The tires I’m buying aren’t only up eight and a half percent. The gas and food I’m buying are not only up eight and half.”
He’s right, and you don’t have to be Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to know it.
Earlier this week, when the new monthly inflation figures came out, Manchin, arguably the last sensible Democrat with an elected job in Washington, rattled off some of the real numbers.
Year over year, gasoline is up 48%. Beef is up 16%, chicken and milk up 13% and coffee and eggs up 11%.
Used car prices are up nearly 40% – and the wait to get a new one feels almost as long as it was in 1981 Moscow.
Democrats have created our economic and social problems themselves – in just 14 months – but they always try to blame them on bad or greedy other people.
They say that if the rich would just pay more in taxes – their so-called “fair share” – ordinary people will somehow be better off, as if the additional taxes the rich are forced to pay will go directly to needy people.
But the reality is, as the last 75 years have proven again and again, Democrat policies always hurt the poor and middle class the hardest, not the rich.
For example, I have a Ford F-150 pickup and with gas in California going for almost $6 a gallon it costs me nearly $200 for a fill up.
I can afford that, but my daughter-the-school-teacher can’t. Neither can my son, who has two young girls.
Neither can the grocery clerk or the waiter at a restaurant – but the owners of the grocery store chain or the restaurant can.
The last good Democrat president was Bill Clinton. He balanced the budget, gave us welfare reform and actually worked well with Republicans, but we’ll never see his like again.
Today we’re watching the usual Democrat horror story playing out with the added bonus of a president who does everything backwards.
President Biden, following the Democrat playbook, blames Vladimir Putin, the rich and gouging oil company CEOs for high gas prices – anyone but his administration, which caused them by shutting down pipelines and generally abusing America’s productive energy sector.
Given the way the Democrats are governing in D.C. now, things will never change for the better unless a miracle happens.
That’s what happened in 1980 when Ronald Reagan came to Washington and turned things around by lowering taxes, cutting government regulations and lifting the country’s spirits.
To many of us old-timers it feels like the early 1980s all over again.
And the only way the country will ever recover from the damage of the Biden Gang is to elect a Republican worthy of being president.
Thank God there will be many candidates.
Copyright 2022 Michael Reagan, distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.
Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to [email protected] and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.
Had it not been for the thievery, trickery, and deception in the 2020 election, we would have such a President and we would not be in the mess we are in now. Not that there was a united front by the Republicans to challenge the chicanery of the Dems in 2020, either—the vast majority seemed quite content to let the chips fall where they may. Wonder if they learned their lesson.
AND there’s times i think ALL THIS Bruocsos is NOT “unfortunate side effects”, or “unplanned”..
I HONESTLY THINK They are all planned for….. AND HOPED for by the dems, as yet another way to RUIN our nation.
Americans could finance another Ukrainian war with what we pay out in retirement benefits to failed ex-Presidents who refuse to just fade away. Forty years later and we are still paying the price for Carter incompetence, soon to be followed by another establishment inspired theatrical celebration of his failed time in office, with the re-written failed history of a Capitol rotunda wake when he passes. Hopefully the cost of Joe’s incompetence will not live so long, as long as Joe is around, he thrives like a Vampire on the life force of the American taxpayer, who thanks to his policies is beginning to look like the pale walking dead warmed over. His failed ideas are stolen goods, from old used and failed Marxist doctrines, born of a media and Democrat Party stolen election. His ideas, his behavior and his administration are proving to be as legitimate as a three-dollar bill.
“Today, thanks to their incredible incompetence, bad policies and serial stupidity, the Democrats in Washington are bringing back all those problems.”
Those who forget the past,
Are Condemned to repeat it.
Those who forget and support the abominations, Lies, Cons and Deceptions of the treasonous Democrat Party,
Have Condemned all of us to live through another period of misery.
Why do you think American History is not taught in public schools or at least not the real true version of American History.
The Disgraceful, treasonous, unethical, immoral, destructive Democrat Party is teaching things like “The critical race theory, their concept of “Woke” and the indoctrination into the LGBTQ lifestyle.
Democrats see everything as subjective, how they feel things should be, their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
More like “THOSE WHO refuse to acknowledge, THEY CREATED the faults, will always be doomed to repeat them!”
jimmy carter a first class jew hater who made iran what it is today.
jimmy carter a expander of government agencies like the dept of energy and the epa.
jimmie carter i had two christmases without santa visiting my house my mom and dad struggling for work no GAS,HIGH INTEREST RATES.
so do not parade this failure of a human being like he is royalty.